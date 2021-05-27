Acquisition by Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope® Adds Single Source Option

The recent acquisition of Graham Architectural Products (GAP) by Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope® (OBE) brings together two businesses with a wealth of products and experience. 'The Graham name has been synonymous with high quality and innovation for more than 50 years and we look to build on their great reputation,' said Liz Haggerty, President of OBE. 'This acquisition strengthens our product portfolio, allowing us be a better strategic partners to our customers. We are excited to welcome them to the OBE family.'