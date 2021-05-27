Acquisition by Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope® Adds Single Source Option

newsbreak-logo
The recent acquisition of Graham Architectural Products (GAP) by Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope® (OBE) brings together two businesses with a wealth of products and experience. 'The Graham name has been synonymous with high quality and innovation for more than 50 years and we look to build on their great reputation,' said Liz Haggerty, President of OBE. 'This acquisition strengthens our product portfolio, allowing us be a better strategic partners to our customers. We are excited to welcome them to the OBE family.'

Businessyorkpedia.com

Excelledia Ventures announced as Digital Innovation partner for the International Organizational Resilience Awards

(YorkPedia Editorial):- Kochi, Kerala May 28, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Excelledia Ventures, a leading brand anchored in digital innovation announces that they are the International Digital Innovation Partner for the International Organizational Resilience Awards powered by ARCET Global. The award aims to reward & recognise those driving excellence in digital innovation....
Businessbiometricupdate.com

Ingram Micro unit to distribute Jumio selfie biometrics, KYC to channel partners

Jumio has reached a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro and its Emerging Business Group to market and deliver end-to-end biometric identity verification and remote know your customer (KYC) solutions to the giant IT supplier’s channel partners in the U.S. and Latin America. Ingram Micro’s Emerging Business Group was created in...
Businessperfumerflavorist.com

Recent Acquisition Roundup

Within the last three months, the F&F industry has been flooded with news of company acquisitions. P&F+ has cultivated a list of companies making headlines with these announcements. ADM is significantly expanding its range of Wisium premix offerings in Vietnam with the acquisition of Golden Farm Production & Commerce Company...
BusinessLogistics Management

project44 announces acquisition of ClearMetal

Chicago-based project44, a technology services provider offering standardized, secure Web service API (application programming interfaces) integrations enabling 3PLs and shippers to connect with carriers in real time, announced today that is acquiring San Francisco-based Clear Metal, a provider of international supply chain visibility and predictive analytics for enterprises. A purchase...
Businesslawweekcolorado.com

DGS Adds Two to Finance and Acquisitions Department

Davis Graham & Stubbs announced Thursday that the firm has added Caitlin Cronin Woodward and Cornelia Szymanski as associates to its finance and acquisitions department. Cronin Woodward is admitted to practice law in Colorado. Szymanski is currently admitted to practice in New York, but her application for admission in Colorado is pending.
Businessmartechseries.com

GCOM Announces Acquisition of Qlarion

GCOM a leading provider of cutting-edge technology solutions, announced the acquisition of Qlarion, an award-winning data analytics and business intelligence firm. The partnership will give state and local governments best-in-class data analysis with leading technologies solutions that enable governments to achieve their desired outcomes. Qlarion is GCOM’s fifth acquisition since 2018 and its first in the data analytics space.
York, MEvaluationreview.com

BBG acquisition expands its services

BBG has expanded its assessment services with the acquisition of Mach-8 Consulting, a York, Maine-based due diligence services firm specializing in HUD-insured property assessment projects, the commercial firm announced. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Read on to learn more.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Sitecore Completes Acquisition of Moosend

The completion cements Sitecore’s ambitious growth plans with its third acquisition this year. Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of London headquartered Moosend, a SaaS-based marketing automation platform provider. The acquisition of the Greek technology start-up Moosend is a significant milestone in Sitecore’s evolution to become a SaaS-based digital experience platform capable of supporting the most sophisticated digital experiences.
Businessvertikal.net

Another acquisition for AER Rents

UK based AER Rents - part of O’Flaherty Holdings and owner of Mr Plant Hire, Drogheda Hire & Sales and Mainline Hire group - has acquired Welfare 4 Hire. Based in Farnborough, Hampshire, the company provides mobile welfare units such as site toilet units, kitchens and canteens etc... from three locations covering the Midlands down to the South Coast. It was founded by Marc Prince and Stephen Dormer in 2013 with sales director Mel Gould joining in 2017. Prince and Gould will remain with the company along with its 14 employees.
Businesssgbonline.com

CZG Completes Colt Acquisition

Colt Holding Company LLC announced CZG Group has successfully closed its acquisition of 100 percent of the equity interest in Colt, the parent company of the U.S. firearms manufacturer, Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC and its Canadian subsidiary, Colt Canada Corporation. CZG secured regulatory approvals from the U.S. and Canadian authorities...
Businessdairyfoods.com

Saputo announces two strategic acquisitions

Saputo Inc. announced two strategic acquisitions: one the dairy alternatives space and one in the value-added ingredients segment. The acquisitions represent a combined investment of approximately CDN$187 million. Montréal-based Saputo said it completed the acquisition of Bute Island Foods Ltd., an innovative manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a variety of...
Businessboatinternational.com

Marina acquisition partnership formed

Southern Marinas and luxury private equity firm KSL Capital Partners have joined forces to acquire and operate a “best-in-class” portfolio of marinas. The number of marinas sought by the partnership has not yet been disclosed, nor has a period for acquisitions been defined. However, Southern Marinas has bought and managed...
Businessfinancefeeds.com

Options Technology appoints Jake Beeman for strategy amid Fixnetix acquisition

Options will leverage his expertise after leading Fixnetix, managing real-time data and analytics at Refinitiv, and establishing Pico Trading’s low latency backbone. Options Technology has appointed Jake Beeman as Chief Strategy Officer as he joins as part of the acquisition of Fixnetix from DXC Technology. He was the Chief Executive Officer of Fixnetix, he was responsible for the company’s operations, strategy, and growth.
Businesscstoredecisions.com

ARKO Closes ExpressStop Acquisition

“We are excited to complete this transaction and welcome ExpressStop to the GPM family of community brands,” said ARKO Chairman, President and CEO Arie Kotler. “As our 19th acquisition since 2013, ExpressStop is the latest example of our continued commitment to aggressive growth through the acquisition of strong regional community brands. We look forward to providing ExpressStop customers with the same great products and service they have come to expect with additional value through our fas REWARDS loyalty program and promotional activities throughout the year.”
BusinessInformationWeek

ServiceNow's Acquisition Spree Adds Observability

ServiceNow's acquisition program is aimed at creating the autonomous enterprise of the future. Here's how observability company Lightstep fits in. Every company is a software company, the saying goes. In 2021 that's not a new concept. But the pandemic really raised the stakes. A year after the stampede to work-from-anywhere and to enable digital business, even more companies are also software companies or becoming software companies, even if their core business has traditionally been something else.
Businessthecustomer.net

Kochava Announces Acquisition of DigiCenter

Kochava, the leading real-time data solutions company for omni-channel attribution and measurement, today announced the acquisition of DigiCenter, a leading provider of identity and cross-device graph data for marketers, publishers, and ad-tech providers. The companies have been collaborating on privacy-first data enrichment projects since 2019. Through the acquisition, the Kochava...
Businesswashingtonexec.com

Peraton Completes Perspecta Acquisition

Mission capability integrator and IT provider Peraton has finalized its acquisition of Perspecta Inc. The new Peraton has annual revenues of approximately $7 billion, a current backlog of approximately $24.4 billion and a 3-year qualified pipeline of $200 billion. The company has 22,000 employees, 7,500 with a top-secret SCI clearance.
Softwareinsurancebusinessmag.com

Zywave announces latest acquisition

Insurtech provider Zywave has acquired Modgic, an Oregon-based provider of workers’ compensation and mod analysis software for the commercial insurance industry. “The acquisition of Modgic is an exciting step as Zywave continues to consolidate the insurtech marketplace and expands its footprint, both in the US and internationally,” said Jason Liu, CEO of Zywave. “By combining the best aspects of the two solutions together, we look forward to bringing a superior product to our shared customers.”
Economynewsbrok.com

Automobile Provider Marketplace 2020 by means of Most sensible Provider Suppliers Research-Halfords Team, Lookers Percent, Monro, Pendragon, Belron World, Meineke, Midas, Safelite Team

World Automobile Provider‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ Marketplace 2020 Research File provides complete analysis learn about at the trendy state of affairs of the ‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎marketplace globally, providing a fundamental evaluate of Automobile Provider‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ marketplace, consisting of definitions, classifications, a variety of packages and Automobile Provider‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ trade chain construction. For Extra Data, Get Pattern File...