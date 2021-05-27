newsbreak-logo
ver $2.4 Million Worth of Narcotics Seized by Border Patrol

By TBB Staff
texasborderbusiness.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents interdicted three narcotics smuggling attempts resulting in the seizure of over 900 pounds of marijuana and 46 pounds of cocaine. Yesterday afternoon, RGV agents along with the Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers attempted to conduct a vehicle stop...

