Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Cormark analyst B. Watson forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.