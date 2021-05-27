BCSC proposes new rules for stock promoters

Ranpak Holdings Corp. ("Ranpak") (PACK) - Get Report, a leading provider of environmentally sustainable, systems-based, product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten registered public offering of its Class A common stock. The proposed offering consists of 4,500,000 shares being offered by Ranpak and 500,000 shares being offered by certain selling security holders of Ranpak (the "Selling Security Holders"). In addition, Ranpak intends to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase additional shares, in a number equal to up to 15% of the number of shares of common stock sold in the offering, to cover over-allotments, if any. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, as well as customary closing conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.