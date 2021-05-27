BCSC proposes new rules for stock promoters

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleRegulators in British Columbia, long a haven for stock touts and pump-and-dump schemes, are proposing new disclosure requirements for stock promotion activity. The new rules from the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC), which are out for a 60-day comment period, would apply to popular new avenues for touting stocks, such as Reddit, Twitter and TikTok, along with more traditional investment newsletters. The rules would also cover emails, verbal statements and other kinds of communications.

MarketsPosted by
Financial World

Columbia’s US SEC considers new rules to tackle SPACs, crypto tokens

US Securities and Exchange Commission, the Washington DC-based Government agency which was brought into being to prevent market manipulation following a 1929 Wall Street crash, has been brewing off new measures alongside legislations to protect investors from a worrisome uptick in SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) or blank-check companies’ joyful ride to raise capitals, the US SEC’s new chair Gary Gensler has been set to tell the US lawmakers, a draft document seen by a press agency reporter had unveiled later last week.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

OSC Investor Alert: FX Bit Pro And BitFxProSignals

TORONTO, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is warning Ontario investors that FX Bit Pro and BitFxProSignals are not registered to deal or advise in securities in Ontario. Through their websites www.fxbitpro.com and www.bitfxprosignals.com, both companies are offering bitcoin and operate as cryptocurrency trading platforms in...
MarketsShareCast

Issue of Equity

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc ("the Company") announces that it has issued 70,000 new ordinary shares of 5p each under its block listing facility at a price of 495 pence per share on 28 May 2021. Following this share issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 106,599,651...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Sage Group Regulatory News (SGE)

The Sage Group plc. ("Sage") in conformity with rule 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "DTRs") announces that, as at 28 May 2021, its issued share capital consists of 1,120,789,295 ordinary shares of 14/77 pence each, of which 45,977,866 ordinary shares of 14/77 pence each are held in treasury and 190,962 ordinary shares of 14/77 pence each are held in The Sage Group plc. Employee Benefit Trust.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Receives Expected Notice From The NYSE Regarding Delayed Filing Of Quarterly Report

On April 12, 2021, the Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and Acting Chief Accountant of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") together issued a statement regarding the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies entitled "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ('SPACs')" (the "SEC Staff Statement"). As previously disclosed, given the scope of the process for determining the appropriate accounting treatment of its outstanding warrants in accordance with the SEC Staff Statement and Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 815-40, Derivatives and Hedging: Contracts in an Entities Own Equity, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI ("the Company") was unable to complete and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") by the required due date without unreasonable effort and expense.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Wisdom Tree files Ether ETF application with SEC

Following in the footsteps of VanEck earlier this month, Wisdom Tree has filed an application for an Ether (ETH) exchange-traded fund submitted to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. According to filings dated May 27, the ETF’s shares would be listed on the Chicago Board Options Exchange’s BZX Exchange.
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

WisdomTree Files for Ethereum Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) with SEC

WisdomTree is the second to apply for an ETH ETF. Asset manager VanEck had filed an application to create an Ether-focused exchange-traded fund earlier this month. US-based fund shop WisdomTree has officially filed for an Ether-based exchange-traded fund at the office of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), documents at the commission have revealed. The aim of the proposal is to enable WisdomTree Ethereum Trust to get listed on Cboe BZX Exchange as it also plans to list shares of the proposed Bitcoin ETF.
Agriculturecrossroadstoday.com

New Mexico proposes new rules for recreational pot growers

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico on Tuesday took its first major regulatory steps toward legal production of recreational marijuana, publishing lengthy proposed ground rules for cannabis businesses that outline future licensing fees, quality controls, audit requirements and criminal background checks for producers. The state Regulation and Licensing Department...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Ranpak Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Class A Common Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. ("Ranpak") (PACK) - Get Report, a leading provider of environmentally sustainable, systems-based, product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten registered public offering of its Class A common stock. The proposed offering consists of 4,500,000 shares being offered by Ranpak and 500,000 shares being offered by certain selling security holders of Ranpak (the "Selling Security Holders"). In addition, Ranpak intends to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase additional shares, in a number equal to up to 15% of the number of shares of common stock sold in the offering, to cover over-allotments, if any. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, as well as customary closing conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
TrafficProgressive Rail Roading

STB: New merger rules apply to CN+KCS proposal

The Surface Transportation Board (STB) yesterday determined that current merger rules will apply to consideration of the proposed merger between CN and Kansas City Southern. In response, CN officials said they welcome the board's decision, which "requires demonstrating that the combination would enhance competition." CN requested that the STB review...
EconomyShareCast

EU proposes unified tax rules for companies

The European Union's executive arm on Tuesday adopted a plan to unify company taxation across its 27 member states. The aim was an equitable and stable business environment that would underpin economic growth and employment. The European Commission also proposed that certain large companies operating in the EU should publish...
Worlddecrypt.co

Australian Tax Office Warns Crypto and NFT Investors to Report Activity

The Australian Taxation Office expects to prompt as many as 300,000 cryptocurrency investors to report their capital gains. The agency has warned that cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are still subject to normal capital gains taxes. The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has warned that many crypto investors are in for...
BusinessFinancial-Planning.com

Fintech unicorn Stash considers IPO, SPAC merger

Fintech firm Stash is exploring options for a market listing, such as merging with a special purpose acquisition company or a traditional initial public offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter. “Goldman Sachs acts as our advisor and we continuously assess the market to determine our optimal financing...
Marketsbeincrypto.com

WisdomTree Becomes Second to File for Ethereum ETF in the US

Asset manager WisdomTree has filed for an Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded fund (ETF) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The WisdomTree Ethereum Trust would list on the Cboe BZX Exchange, though the ticker symbol has yet to be determined. According to the filing, the ETH ETF currently lacks a crypto custodian.
Marketsihodl.com

Circle Raises $440M from Fidelity, FTX and Marshall Wace

Circle, a company behind the USD coin (USDC) stablecoin, has announced the closure of a $440 million funding round. According to Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder & CEO of Circle, the company raised funds from Fidelity Management and Research Company, Marshall Wace, Willett Advisors, Digital Currency Group, FTX, and many others. Subscribe...
Real Estatetexas.gov

Proposed and Adopted Rules from the May 2021 Commission Meeting

During the May Commission meeting, rules relating to the Inspector Standards of Practice (SOP) were proposed. These proposed revisions are the product of many meetings of the SOP Inspector Committee working group and the work of the entire Texas Real Estate Inspector Committee . The Commission also adopted a rule which helps streamline the process for petitioning the Commission for the adoption of rules. See the full agenda and materials on the Commission Meetings and Minutes page.
Van Buren County, MImoodyonthemarket.com

Lawton Senator Asks for Public Input on Proposed Workplace Rules

Contending that they were supposed to be “temporary rules” to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, State Senator Aric Nesbitt of Lawton is joining colleagues from the Michigan Senate in asking the public to comment on proposed rules from the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration regarding workplace measures being made permanent.
LawIPWatchdog.com

USPTO Proposed Rule Outlines Process for New Ex Parte Trademark Proceedings on Nonuse and Other Changes Under Trademark Modernization Act

“Under proposed Section 2.92, an expungement or reexamination proceeding will only be instituted for a good/service for which a prima facie case of relevant nonuse has been established. The determination of a prima facie case will be based on the evidence that is collected and presented by a petitioner as part of their reasonable investigation.”