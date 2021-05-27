BCSC proposes new rules for stock promoters
Regulators in British Columbia, long a haven for stock touts and pump-and-dump schemes, are proposing new disclosure requirements for stock promotion activity. The new rules from the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC), which are out for a 60-day comment period, would apply to popular new avenues for touting stocks, such as Reddit, Twitter and TikTok, along with more traditional investment newsletters. The rules would also cover emails, verbal statements and other kinds of communications.www.advisor.ca