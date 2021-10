The 49th Gopher Hill Festival, which was delayed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic, was held over two days this month — and organizers said it was a big success. "It went well and it was wonderful," festival chair Linda Dailey said. "I had quite a few people tell us 'thank you' for all that we did and that they appreciated the work we put in to make it happen. People were just happy to have it and there was a good crowd this year."

