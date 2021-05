The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s May 14 numbers on corn and soybean estimates didn’t change the picture too much, adjusting a few figures. Its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates raised the corn export forecast by about 100 million bushels, to a total of 2.776 billion bushels. There was no change to feed or ethanol usage for the 2020 corn crop. The WASDE reduced projected corn carryover by 95 million bushels, to a total of 1.257 billion bushels, or about 8% of expected usage. ‘That’s a pretty tight carryover compared to history,” said Jim Mintert, professor and Extension economist in the Department of Agricultural Economics at Purdue University and director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture, and close to ending stocks from 2011-13.