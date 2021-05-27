India To Skip Local Trials for 'Well Established' COVID-19 Vaccines; Pfizer Shots May Arrive By July: Reuters

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine can be stored at normal fridge temperatures after coming out of a deep-freezer for much longer than was initially recommended, the European Medicines Agency has said. The jab can safely be kept at between 2C and 8C for up to a month (31 days), the regulator said in an update published on Monday, versus the five days that had been recommended until now.The announcement will address one of the major drawbacks of Pfizer vaccine, that it needed to be administered soon after being removed from expensive ultra-low temperature freezers. This had limited where the jab could be...