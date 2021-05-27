newsbreak-logo
India To Skip Local Trials for 'Well Established' COVID-19 Vaccines; Pfizer Shots May Arrive By July: Reuters

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
  • As a step to accelerate vaccination rollout, India has reportedly scrapped local trials for “well-established” foreign COVID-19 vaccines, with a government official saying Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) shots could arrive by July.
  • Only about 3% of India’s 1.3 billion people have been fully vaccinated, the lowest rate among the ten countries with the most cases.
  • India pledged last month to fast-track imports, but its insistence on local trials and a dispute over indemnity stalled discussions with Pfizer.
  • “The provision has now been further amended to waive the trial requirement altogether for the well-established vaccines manufactured in other countries,” the government said in a statement.
  • “Yes, we are engaged with Pfizer because they have indicated availability of a certain amount of, a certain volume of vaccines in coming months, possibly starting in July,” Vinod Kumar Paul, a top government official, told a news briefing.
  • “We are examining the request (for indemnity), and we will take a decision in the larger interest of people and on merit. This is under discussion but there is no decision as of now.”
  • Pfizer declined further comment, citing confidential discussions with the government.
  • Price Action: BNTX shares are down 1.29% at $199.75, PFE shares are down 0.46% at $38.74 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
