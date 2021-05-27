Applying DevNet Associate Skills to Real World Tasks – June Webinars

Before the pandemic, industries were turned upside down as a digital transformation wave forced IT departments to think of new ways to implement services and address this new business challenge. When business travel starts up again, each of us will see examples: taxi’s replaced by Uber and Lyft; newspapers replaced by a smartphone; radio replaced by Spotify. Each industry struggles to remain relevant. The impact on IT? The huge growth in applications that draw data from more sources, and the speed to implement required today. Oracle databases and the server infrastructures that support have to support larger workloads without sacrificing performance. The challenge is how to architect these systems to meet uncertain growth requirements yet keep their finance department happy.