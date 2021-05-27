Cancel
Applying DevNet Associate Skills to Real World Tasks – June Webinars

By Hank Preston
Nothing says summer fun like studying network automation. Am I right!?!. Okay, maybe it’s not quite as much fun as amusement parks, beaches, mountain hiking, or camping, but that doesn’t mean you can’t also have fun studying for a DevNet Certification between those other activities. And I’ll be hosting a series of FOUR webinars in June 2021 focusing on applying the skills of a DevNet Associate to real world tasks, use cases, and problems that come up everyday for a network engineer turned network automation engineer.

