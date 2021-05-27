newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

SRS Brokers $10.6 Million Sale of Two Petsuites-Occupied Stores in Virginia, Georgia

shoppingcenterbusiness.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewport News, Va. and Lawrenceville, Ga. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group has brokered the sales of two single-tenant retail properties for a combined $10.6 million. The properties are located in Newport News and Lawrenceville and were both built in 2020. Petsuites signed long-term, 20-year leases at both locations. Britt Raymond and Kyle Fant of SRS represented the seller, a North Carolina-based developer, in both 1031 exchange transactions. Both stores span 14,000 square feet. The Newport News location is located at 12533 Warwick Blvd. The property is situated on just over two acres and sold for $5.5 million. Danny Brooker of Monument Retail represented the Florida-based, privately held buyer. The Lawrenceville property is located at 2525 Sugarloaf Parkway and is situated on 4.7 acres. Elizabeth Morgan of Pinnacle Real Estate represented the Minnesota-based buyer in the $5.1 million transaction.

shoppingcenterbusiness.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrenceville, GA
Newport News, VA
Business
City
Lawrenceville, VA
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
City
Newport News, VA
Lawrenceville, GA
Business
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Srs#Real Estate Brokers#Square Feet#Monument Retail#Pinnacle Real Estate#Sale#Warwick Blvd#Sugarloaf Parkway#Developer#North Carolina Based
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Power List: What makes someone a powerhouse in Hampton Roads?

The Power List is our way of saluting people at the heart of the Hampton Roads economy. We all benefit from the work of the esteemed members of our Emeritus List, the Top 10 and the 75 other movers and shakers noted in this issue. This year’s Top 10 is organized in a new way. The traditional numerical ranking has its merits, but nuance isn’t one of them. Instead, we are presenting the Top 10 ...
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
Virginia StateWTVR-TV

COVID-19 in Virginia: LIVE updates for Monday, May 17

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics. COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats) Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of...
Virginia StateCommercial Observer

Driftwood Capital Acquires Hyatt Regency Fairfax Hotel in Virginia

Driftwood Capital, a Miami-based real estate investment company, has acquired the Hyatt Regency Fairfax, a 316-key hotel in Fairfax, Va., and will rebrand the property as a Hilton to be managed by Driftwood Hospitality Management. A joint venture between Songy Highroads and the Carlyle Group, which refinanced the property in...
Virginia StateNBC12

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Georgia StateWMAZ

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Newport News, VApilotonline.com

Newport News wants to connect you with your missing money

Newport News is connecting people with their missing money. City treasurer Marty Eubank is partnering with the Virginia Department of Treasury from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday to host an Unclaimed Property Virtual Call Event. It’s the first such event in Newport News. “This event is free,...
Virginia StateNBC12

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 17

Average COVID-19 case numbers were up slightly in D.C. on Monday and down in both Maryland and Virginia. Data from Monday shows 45 more cases of the virus in D.C. Two more people died of COVID-19, a 68-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman. About 49% of the population was partially...
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Daily number of positive new COVID tests continues to shrink in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 670,456 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, May 17, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 272 from the 670,184 reported Sunday, a smaller increase than the 280 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.