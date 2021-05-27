Cancel
Public Health

Covid-19 news: Possible cause of rare vaccine-linked blood clots found

By Michael Le Page
New Scientist
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreliminary research suggests rare blood clots linked to some covid-19 vaccines may be related to their DNA delivery mechanism. Researchers may have identified a cause of the rare blood clots associated with the Oxford/AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) covid-19 vaccines. Preliminary research by Rolf Marschalek at Goethe University in Frankfurt and his colleagues indicates the problem is related to the method by which these vaccines deliver DNA instructions for the assembly of the coronavirus spike protein inside cells. This so-called viral vector technology is used in both the Astrazeneca and J&J covid-19 vaccines.

www.newscientist.com
Public HealthMilitary.com

CDC Now Watching for Cases of Heart Inflammation Following COVID-19 Vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into cases of myocarditis, or heart inflammation, in a small number of Americans vaccinated against COVID-19, including at least 17 Defense Department patients. The CDC's Vaccine Technical Work Group gave a presentation May 17 to public health officials on myocarditis among...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

TEN MILLION over-50s and vulnerable people in Indian variant hotspots will get urgent second doses as infections double in some areas and scientists and Dominic Cummings urge DELAY to May 17 unlocking

Ten million people could have their second dose of a coronavirus vaccine brought forward as the Government tries to slow the spread of the Indian variant. Ministers last night approved plans aimed at slowing the spread of the imported strain of Covid-19, after cases doubled in a week. Older people...
Sciencecalifornianewstimes.com

Scientists claim to have solved Covid vaccine blood-clot puzzle

German scientists claim to have identified the cause of a rare blood clot associated with the Oxford / AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines and believe that the jab can be adjusted to prevent a complete reaction. .. Professor Rolf Marschalek, a professor at the University of Goethe in...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Single-dose jab approved and blood clot vicar who'd have jab again

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. A single-dose vaccine has been approved for use in the UK, making it the fourth jab to be authorised in the country so far. The UK has ordered 20 million doses, which will arrive later this year. The vaccine is likely to be used as a booster jab for care home residents ahead of winter because it can be easily stored and transported at fridge temperatures. The UK's vaccine committee, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, will produce advice on exactly who should receive the Belgian-made vaccine in due course.
Medical & Biotechtimesnewsexpress.com

AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines link to blood clots explained – how worried should you be?

Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca have both been instrumental to the global vaccine effort but rare reports that link their vaccines to blood clots have partly hampered the coronavirus vaccine rollout. Several EU countries have restricted the use of both vaccines while investigations seek to establish the risk. According to a report by Reuters, international drug regulators have said the benefits of using COVID-19 vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca outweigh risks as they investigate reports of extremely rare, but potentially fatal blood clots.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists explain possible causes of anaphylaxis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination

In an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pathogen, vaccination efforts have been implemented in most countries. Two of the vaccines developed to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection are the novel messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines:...
Sciencenewsverses.com

Methodology of COVID-19 vaccine supply in cells could also be linked to reason behind uncommon clot response, researchers say

A workforce of German researchers has instructed a mechanism behind uncommon however critical clotting occasions reported in recipients of COVID-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. As thousands and thousands of jabs had been rolled out, experiences of exceedingly uncommon however probably deadly clotting issues despatched over a...
Diseases & TreatmentsBBC

The race to treat post-vaccine blood clots

Rev Tim Hatwell is back at work, after being one of the first patients in the UK to develop a post-vaccine blood clot. He's now recovered, thanks to the swift action of doctors in identifying the syndrome and learning how best to treat it. If Rev Hatwell looks familiar, it...
HealthMedicalXpress

Blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine: Symptoms and treatment

With COVID-19 community transmission on the rise once again, those aged over 50 are weighing up the benefits of being vaccinated against the virus with the very rare risk of blood clotting induced by the AstraZeneca vaccine. Since the first reports of blood clotting after the AstraZeneca vaccine emerged in...
Labor IssuesKESQ

Schools are on alert over new coronavirus variants

As new coronavirus variants pop up around the world, public health experts are looking at one key group of people who might be particularly vulnerable to future outbreaks: School children. There are no indications that any of the new Covid-19 variants causes more serious disease in children and it remains...
Public HealthVoice of America

Israel to Study ‘Possible Link’ between COVID Vaccine, Heart Problem

Israel’s Health Ministry said Wednesday there is a “possible link” between the second shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and mild heart problems among young men. The ministry said about 275 men aged 16 to 30 who received the vaccine reported a heart problem known as myocarditis over the last six months. It said the “link was found to be stronger among the younger age group, 16 to 19.”
Pharmaceuticalsmelodyinter.com

Chile halts second dose, ups minimum age for AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine after blood clot report

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates. SANTIAGO, June 4 ― Chile’s health ministry yesterday said it would raise the minimum age of men approved to receive the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to 45 from 18, and suspend administering second doses until authorities complete an investigation into a man who had a blood clot after his first shot.