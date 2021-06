Those planning to celebrate the next phase of England, Scotland and Wales’ roadmaps out of lockdown on Monday have been told to remain vigilant in the fight against coronavirus.In what is being billed as the biggest return to normality so far this year, all three countries will allow residents to enjoy indoor dining at pubs and restaurants under the “rule of six” from tomorrow. They will also be able to meet indoors in private homes, as well as at cinemas, museums and other venues. Groups up to 30 will be able to meet outdoors in the new easing of...