The introduction of record low mortgage rates and the opportunity to save due to stay-at-home orders propelled Millennial buyers into the market, but many did not expect all the hurdles. A new survey by home improvement referral site Angi found Millennials who purchased homes since March 2020 faced more difficulties finding and closing on a home than they anticipated, says Realtor.com. Nearly half of those surveyed searched for a home for six months or more and an even greater share visited more than 20 homes during the search. But once Millennials found a home they liked, they entered a bidding war to secure it. Two-thirds of Millennials said they placed at least four offers before securing the winning bid, and many admit to settling.