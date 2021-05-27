Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amarillo, TX

Let’s Vote and Show How Proud We are of Hodgetown Here in Amarillo

By Melissa Bartlett
Posted by 
NewsTalk 940 AM
NewsTalk 940 AM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Take us back to 2019. You remember that year? We got baseball in Downtown Amarillo. We saw the welcoming of Hodgetown and the Sod Poodles. We even were champions in our Inaugural Season. The other great thing we were awarded was about Hodgetown. We all got to vote and we...

newstalk940.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo, TX
360
Followers
946
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://newstalk940.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Sports
Amarillo, TX
Sports
City
Amarillo, TX
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Covid#Downtown Amarillo#Heck Vote#Dunkin Donuts Ballpark#March#Associates#Directions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NewsTalk 940 AM

What Is Up With The Allergies In Texas Right Now?

Look, I've lived in a lot of different places and dealt with seasonal allergies all my life. No big deal, right? This year however has been a completely different story. Let me take you back a bit. I moved to Texas about 8 years ago from Colorado. My allergies there were almost nonexistent. Colorado is a very dry state and that seemed to agree with me. Once I got to Texas though, I noticed a bit of a change.
Amarillo, TXPosted by
NewsTalk 940 AM

More Incentives to Get a Job in Amarillo

There is no surprise that there is a huge shortage of workers here in Amarillo. We see businesses all over with help wanted signs. I understand the argument on both sides. I see people who complain that with the unemployment benefits, why work?. I also see the unemployed who had...
Amarillo, TXPosted by
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Parade of Homes is Back This Year

One of the big things here every spring is the Parade of Homes. It's one of the biggest fundraisers for Texas Panhandle Builders Association. Whether you own a home, hope to own one or just love getting ideas this is the event for you. There are always so many homes...
Amarillo, TXPosted by
NewsTalk 940 AM

Looking To Go Green Amarillo? Take Advantage of Tax Free This Weekend

One of my favorite things about Memorial Day is the fact that it is the unofficial kickoff to summer which means it's time to get the around the house to do project list out and see what I haven't tackled yet or what we can add to it. If energy saving upgrades are on that list, the state of Texas might just be doing you a favor this weekend. There are two big incentives running from May 29th through May 31st.
Amarillo, TXPosted by
NewsTalk 940 AM

75th Annual Dogie Days Is Coming!

It's one of the best and most dear events of the year in Amarillo, and it's back for 2021. The 75th Annual Dogie Days is happening June 9-12 at McDade Park in Dumas. If you don't know about Dogie Days, let me catch you up. It's a big event held every year to support the Dumas Noon Lions club. They raise money throughout the year in order to help out the community in various ways. According to the Dumas Chamber page, the proceeds from Dogie Days goes to certain causes like the Leader Dogs for the Blind and the Texas Lions Camp for handicapped kids among others.
Posted by
NewsTalk 940 AM

Furr’s Might Just Be Done Here In The Panhandle

Sometimes you just get a nostalgia moment and when you're driving around you figure, "You know what... I haven't been to so and so in forever" and today for me that happens to be Furr's. I was making my way down Soncy with a few errands to run and I figure I'd pop on by and get a quick meal.
Texas StatePosted by
NewsTalk 940 AM

Is Texas About to Go Wild West?

It looks like the permit-less carry of handguns is about to be approved. I'm sorry that I'm not up in arms about this. I kind of think this genie was let out of the bottle a long, long time ago. Under the new law, Texans will be able to carry...
Texas StatePosted by
NewsTalk 940 AM

Half of a Texas 2021 Graduating Class Suspended Over Senior Prank

For a lot of us, senior pranks were an expected part of graduation. Everyone in my hometown knew it was going to happen. It was expected. For half of the graduating class of 2021 at Comfort High School in Texas, they received in-school suspensions and a ban on participating in senior activities for their prank. News articles say that the total comes to about 40 students.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
NewsTalk 940 AM

9/11-Themed Bar Opens In Fort Worth, TX to Mixed Reviews

In Texas, there's just about a bar for every type of person. You have your local dive bars with live music, your over-the-top downtown city life bars where you're sure to catch of glimpse of Matthew Mcconaughey, and of course bars with some of the biggest country dance floors in the state. What we didn't have was a bar themed after one of the most tragic events in U.S. history - 9/11. That is...until now.
Texas StatePosted by
NewsTalk 940 AM

365 Days of Texas True Crime: Monster

On May 17th in 1982 the Odessa Police department dispatch gets a call from a distressed husband. He tells dispatch that his 17 year-old pregnant wife left to take his sister to work hours ago and she had yet to return. Joe Guerrero had last seen his wife as she was leaving the house to use the family car to take his sister work, she had mentioned needing to put some gas in the vehicle but Joe checked the gauge and seeing that it had about a quarter of a tank he knew it would be enough for the trip. Blanca and Joe were newlyweds and she was just 3 ½ months pregnant at the time. She wasn’t even showing yet but was already excited about buying maternity clothes. She and her husband had planned to set out to find her some upon her return from dropping off Joe’s sister. Hours went by and Joe began to feel uneasy. He knew Blanca would’ve came right back unless something had happened so he decided it was time to make some calls and set out to find her. He didn’t find Blanca that night, but what he did find was the vehicle she was driving. He didn’t know it before she left but the gas gauge was broken, she had ran out of gas. The car was found on 7th street in Odessa, behind an Albertson’s, out of gas and with its emergency lights flashing. After some police questioning a clerk in the supermarket is found that says he saw a girl matching Blanca’s description get into a blue pickup truck driven by a white male. A Witness was found who said they saw a woman matching Blanca’s description enter the store to use the phone. It would seem that Blanca ran out of gas near the store and was trying to find a way home. The clerk said that it didn’t appear that the girl getting in to the blue pickup truck was forced so it sounded like someone had offered her a ride. A missing person’s report appears in The Odessa American on May 20th, 1982.
Texas StatePosted by
NewsTalk 940 AM

Texas’ Constitutional Carry Bill is Headed to Governor Abbott’s Desk

Texas is almost guaranteed to become a "Constitutional Carry" state after a bill approved by the state's Senate and House heads to Governor Greg Abbott's desk. House Bill 1927 would eliminate the current requirement that Texans who want to carry a handgun, either concealed or openly, submit fingerprints, complete hours of training, and pass an exam in order to get a license.
NHLPosted by
NewsTalk 940 AM

Exit Amarillo Bulls Enter New Amarillo Team Soon

Rewind just back to early March when Amarillo received the gut wrenching news. We were losing a beloved sports team. The news came out that the Amarillo Bulls were moving to Iowa. Iowa! Now the Amarillo Bulls have some die hard loyal fans so the news was not particularly good.