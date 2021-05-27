Let’s Vote and Show How Proud We are of Hodgetown Here in Amarillo

On May 17th in 1982 the Odessa Police department dispatch gets a call from a distressed husband. He tells dispatch that his 17 year-old pregnant wife left to take his sister to work hours ago and she had yet to return. Joe Guerrero had last seen his wife as she was leaving the house to use the family car to take his sister work, she had mentioned needing to put some gas in the vehicle but Joe checked the gauge and seeing that it had about a quarter of a tank he knew it would be enough for the trip. Blanca and Joe were newlyweds and she was just 3 ½ months pregnant at the time. She wasn’t even showing yet but was already excited about buying maternity clothes. She and her husband had planned to set out to find her some upon her return from dropping off Joe’s sister. Hours went by and Joe began to feel uneasy. He knew Blanca would’ve came right back unless something had happened so he decided it was time to make some calls and set out to find her. He didn’t find Blanca that night, but what he did find was the vehicle she was driving. He didn’t know it before she left but the gas gauge was broken, she had ran out of gas. The car was found on 7th street in Odessa, behind an Albertson’s, out of gas and with its emergency lights flashing. After some police questioning a clerk in the supermarket is found that says he saw a girl matching Blanca’s description get into a blue pickup truck driven by a white male. A Witness was found who said they saw a woman matching Blanca’s description enter the store to use the phone. It would seem that Blanca ran out of gas near the store and was trying to find a way home. The clerk said that it didn’t appear that the girl getting in to the blue pickup truck was forced so it sounded like someone had offered her a ride. A missing person’s report appears in The Odessa American on May 20th, 1982.