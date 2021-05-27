Read by 100,000+ Residents and Business Owners in Los Feliz, Silver Lake, Atwater Village, Echo Park & Hollywood Hills

Cancel
By Open Mike / Editorial
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, January 28th, Pilgrim School dedicated its Field of Dreams (including almost 200 spaces for underground parking). The capital campaign that made the…

Politics
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Business Journal

L.A. firm pays $100 million for Nashville-area apartments

A Los Angeles real estate firm paid $100 million for an apartment complex in the Nashville suburb of Franklin, Nashville Post reported. TruAmerica Multifamily now owns Viera Cool Springs, which has 468 residences, according to the Post. The sale price is equal to around $214,000 per unit. The two-building complex last sold for $44 million in 2013, according to Williamson County records.
Orange County, CA

Caltrans Announces $40 Million Investment In Los Angeles And Orange Counties

The California Transportation Commission allocated more than $39 million to Los Angeles County transportation infrastructure projects and more than $1 million toward improvements in Orange County, Caltrans announced Monday. Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority got the most funding, $27.8 million, to buy 78 light rail vehicles, with the option...
Beverly Hills, CA
Dirt

The Boat-Shaped Mansion Where Kelly Clarkson and Her Fellow Finalists Lived on ‘American Idol’ Cruises Onto the Market Once Again

The L.A. landscape is chock full of unique, extravagant and over-the-top properties – see the Witch’s House in Beverly Hills, Frank Gehry’s Santa Monica pad, the Chemosphere in Hollywood Hills West . . . the list goes on and on! You can’t shake a stick in this town, it seems, without hitting someplace extraordinary! But it is not every day you come across a residence shaped like the hull of a ship poking out of the Los Angeles hillside. Just such a dwelling exists above the Mulholland Corridor in Sherman Oaks, though, and not only has it graced both the big and small screens, but it is currently seeking a buyer!
Los Angeles County, CA

Map: Where the Palisades fire is burning in Los Angeles County

MODIS & VIIRS data are updated twice daily. Wildfire perimeters are updated once daily. Click on any map point or feature for more information. This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone. No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks. No disinformation about current...
Los Angeles County, CA

23 Fun Things to do This Week in L.A. [5-17-2021 to 5-21-2021]

As Los Angeles finds its way out of the pandemic and restrictions gradually ease, we’re continuing our bi-weekly round-ups of fun to-dos, mixing in the occasional online/virtual event with an ever-growing list of in-person experiences. This week, from May 17 to May 21, features a foodie fundraiser for the AAPI...
Los Angeles, CA

Arson investigation underway in Pacific Palisades

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Monday that the person suspected of starting a massive wildfire in Pacific Palisades was arrested over the weekend. The suspect continues to recover at a local hospital as fire crews on Monday entered the third day of the firefight.
Louisiana State

Nancy Silverton shares thoughts on fine dining's fate in LA

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Los Angeles County restaurants are currently allowed to welcome customers inside at 50% capacity. According to OpenTable, the number of seated diners from reservations went down 100% in 2019. Now, from the beginning of May, 2021, the website has reported a 60% improvement. Many new restaurants are...
Los Angeles, CA

Arson suspect arrested in uncontrolled fire burning near Los Angeles

An arson suspect in custody is believed to be responsible for starting the uncontrolled Palisades Fire in Southern California that began over the weekend, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. The Palisades Fire has prompted ongoing evacuation orders and warnings in a zone about 20 miles west of downtown...
California State

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”