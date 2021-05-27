newsbreak-logo
Wartburg will recognize 245 graduates at Commencement May 30

Cedar Valley Daily Times
 3 days ago

Wartburg College will recognize 245 graduates from the Class of 2021 during its 169th Commencement ceremony Sunday, May 30. Commencement will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Zimmerman Field in Walston-Hoover Stadium. During the ceremony 40 graduates from the Class of 2020 also will be recognized. The college offered all 2020 graduates, who were recognized in a virtual ceremony last spring, the opportunity to return for this celebration, which will be livestreamed at www.wartburg.edu/commencement.

www.communitynewspapergroup.com
