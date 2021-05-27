Wartburg will recognize 245 graduates at Commencement May 30
Wartburg College will recognize 245 graduates from the Class of 2021 during its 169th Commencement ceremony Sunday, May 30. Commencement will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Zimmerman Field in Walston-Hoover Stadium. During the ceremony 40 graduates from the Class of 2020 also will be recognized. The college offered all 2020 graduates, who were recognized in a virtual ceremony last spring, the opportunity to return for this celebration, which will be livestreamed at www.wartburg.edu/commencement.www.communitynewspapergroup.com