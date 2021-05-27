Wartburg will recognize 245 graduates at Commencement May 30

The Waverly Exchange Club recently honored four individuals as students of the month for the second half of the school year. Below is information about each student:. Zac Birgen, son of Brian and Mariah, was honored as the January Student of the Month for the Waverly Exchange Club. Zac is a member of the National Honor Society, an Eagle Scout and participated in cross-country. He plans to major in computer science when he heads to college in the fall.