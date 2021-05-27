newsbreak-logo
Arthur Treacher's Fish & Chips Relaunches In Ghost Kitchen Concept

By Phil Hall
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NASDAQ: NATH) is rebooting the Arthur Treacher’s Fish & Chips restaurant brand as a ghost kitchen concept. What Happened: Arthur Treacher’s launched in 1969 and was named after the veteran British character actor who was enjoying a new level of visibility as the announcer and sidekick on Merv Griffin’s television talk show.

