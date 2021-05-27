Prince William Says Emma Stone Should Have Been Stopped by Buckingham Palace Security During Filming of ‘Cruella’
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge love movies just like the rest of us. The pair recently held a special screening of Disney's Cruella at the The Palace of Holyroodhouse to honor National Health Service workers for all their vital work. But prior to the screening, Prince William and Kate Middleton sat down with stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson to discuss the filming of Cruella.www.purewow.com