Oklahoma will Pay You $3 Million to Capture Bigfoot Alive

Huge chunks of ice have come out of nowhere to crash through ceilings in two states so far and weather experts and police are baffled. Could Texas be next?. Imagine sitting on your couch binge-watching Friends with a big bowl of chips on your lap and you're totally in your zone, and the next thing you know there's a loud blast and a 12-pound ball of dirt and ice ends up sitting on the couch next to you. Surprise! It sounds like something straight out of Hollywood, but this kind of craziness has happened to unsuspecting homeowners in two states so far and I'm freaked out wondering if it will happen here. Where in the heck are these things coming from?