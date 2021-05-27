Cancel
Labor Issues

Organized Labor Notches Win As Unionization 'Fundamental Right' Amendment Goes To Voters In '22

wsiu.org
 5 days ago

Illinois voters next fall will weigh in on whether the state’s constitution should be amended to include a provision that will establish a fundamental right for workers to unionize, and prevent a future legislature from making Illinois a “right-to-work” state. Twenty seven other states have right to work status, meaning...

news.wsiu.org
Chicago, ILvandaliaradio.com

Lawmakers approve proposed constitutional amendment giving workers the right to unionize and collectively bargain–Wilhour voices concerns

Voters will be asked if Illinois workers should have a fundamental right to unionize in the November 2022 election. The amendment to the state constitution would make it a fundamental right for workers to form a union and collectively bargain. The measure was sponsored by State Representative Marcus Evans of Chicago. Evans framed the vote as a choice between standing up for the rights of workers or the interests of business. But, State Representative Blaine Wilhour answered Evans’ challenge by touting his own working-class roots and the working class roots of his entire district. And, Wilhour said that special interest pandering creates campaign donations, not jobs.
Illinois StateGreater Milwaukee Today

Proposed amendment enshrining collective bargaining heads to voters

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - It will now be up to Illinois voters whether to enshrine collective bargaining rights in the Illinois State Constitution. Some opposed the measure, saying the state is focusing on the wrong issues. Senate Joint Resolution Constitutional Amendment 11 passed the Senate last week. It passed the House...
Springfield, ILQuad Cities Onlines

Illinois House passes right-to-unionize amendment

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois House passed a proposed constitutional amendment Wednesday that would guarantee workers in the state the right to unionize. The proposed amendment, which passed the Senate last week, would provide that employees have a “fundamental right” to organize and engage in collective bargaining over wages, hours and working conditions. It would also prohibit the state or any local government from enacting so-called “right-to-work” laws, which prohibit contracts that make union membership a condition of employment.
Chicago, ILcapitolfax.com

Labor’s constitutional amendment heading to voters

The Illinois House gave final approval Wednesday to a proposal asking voters to enshrine a “fundamental right” to unionism and collective bargaining in the state constitution, a Democratic slap at departed anti-union GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner and a move that could boost labor turnout for the party in next year’s midterm elections.
Labor Issueswsiu.org

Unionization Amendment Clears Senate

The Illinois Senate on Friday passed and sent to the House a proposed constitutional amendment that would establish a fundamental right of employees to unionize and engage in collective bargaining. Sen. Ram Villivalam, D-Chicago, lead sponsor of the measure in the Senate, said the amendment is a response to the...
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

KPI President: Private donations are 'fundamental' to 1st Amendment

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The “Don’t Weaponize the IRS Act,” introduced earlier this month in Congress by Republicans would prevent the IRS from mandating that 501(c)(4) nonprofits identify their top donors in filings to the agency. The President of the Kansas Policy Institute, James Franko, believes donors being able to give to organizations and not be outed is important.
Washington StatePosted by
Texas Observer

Texas Labor Organizer Montserrat Garibay Goes to Washington

Twenty-nine years ago, Montserrat Garibay left Mexico City for Texas with her mother and sister. They were undocumented. At a public middle school in Austin, Garibay learned English. Later, she and her sister founded one of the first organizations nationwide of so-called Dreamers, young immigrants pushing for U.S. citizenship. Garibay became a citizen herself in 2012. In Austin, she worked as a pre-K teacher, then as an official in the local teachers union. She then served as the first Latina secretary-treasurer of the Texas AFL-CIO, the state’s major union federation. This spring, she’s on her way to Washington, D.C., where she’ll work for Education Secretary Miguel Cardona as senior adviser for labor relations—a liaison position between unions and the Education Department that was scrapped during the Trump administration and resurrected this year under Joe Biden.
Austin, TXBryan College Station Eagle

House Speaker Dade Phelan says Gov. Greg Abbott could hurt staffers and legislative agencies if he tries to block lawmaker salaries

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan said Tuesday he is concerned by Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent vow to veto a section of the state budget that funds the Legislature, citing how the move to block such pay could impact staffers and legislative agencies.
Congress & Courtscoloradopolitics.com

Colorado Supreme Court beats back state politicians’ redistricting efforts

Colorado’s independent redistricting commissions are, in fact, independent from the state’s political class and their desires, the state Supreme Court ruled Monday, rebuffing lawmakers, the governor, the secretary of state and the attorney general. Specifically, the Colorado Supreme Court said the lawmakers’ bill that would change this year’s redistricting process...