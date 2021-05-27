MBS Day Ahead: Yesterday's Technical Bounce is Doing What Technical Bounces Do
With so much uncertainty about economic outcomes in the coming months, and with a healthy amount of bond market weakness already seen in the first quarter of 2021, it makes plenty of sense to see rates grinding sideways as they wait for the uncertainty to begin to clear up. Granted, there are always other considerations for rate momentum beyond the most basic thesis, but there's a certain degree of balance on those fringes as well.www.mortgagenewsdaily.com