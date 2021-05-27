MBS Day Ahead: Yesterday's Technical Bounce is Doing What Technical Bounces Do

Bitcoin markets rallied again during the trading session on Thursday, just as buyers would like to see. However, you can see that we have given back some of the gains to form a bit of a shooting star. The shooting star itself is not a major concern but considering where it formed it is perhaps time to stand up and take notice. After all, the 200 day EMA sits right at that level, and it is of course right in the middle of the previous symmetrical triangle. The fact that we have broken down through the bottom of the market and then turned around to show strength but failed could in and of itself show that the market is ready to go lower.