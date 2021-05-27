Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

MBS Day Ahead: Yesterday's Technical Bounce is Doing What Technical Bounces Do

By by: Matthew Graham
MortgageNewsDaily.com
 17 days ago

With so much uncertainty about economic outcomes in the coming months, and with a healthy amount of bond market weakness already seen in the first quarter of 2021, it makes plenty of sense to see rates grinding sideways as they wait for the uncertainty to begin to clear up. Granted, there are always other considerations for rate momentum beyond the most basic thesis, but there's a certain degree of balance on those fringes as well.

www.mortgagenewsdaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbs#Economic Weakness#Uncertainty#Balance#How High#Mbs#Trading#Rate Momentum#Yields#Bond Market Weakness#Narrow#Economic Outcomes#Ranges#Environment#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksMortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS Day Ahead: Slightly Weaker Today, But It's Not as Bad as it Looks

Slightly weaker?! How could we say such things when the MBS chart looks like this:. Don't worry. This isn't exactly "real" due to the roll. The prices on the June 10th side of the chart are for the now-retired June coupons whereas the prices on the June 11th side of the chart are for July coupons. July coupons have been trading for a few months and their prices have always been a bit lower than June's. So about half of the weakness seen on the chart is not really there. If there were no roll, the chart would look more like this:
StocksDetroit News

Stocks notch modest gains and a 3rd winning week for S&P 500

Stocks shook off a wobbly day of trading and ended modestly higher on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 its third weekly gain in a row. The index added 0.2% Friday, led by technology and banks. Bond yields fell this week despite reports showing the economy is gaining strength as...
Stocksdailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Continues to March Higher

The S&P 500 has initially pulled back during the trading session on Thursday to reach down towards the 4200 level, as the numbers were coming out. After the CPI numbers came out hotter than anticipated, traders decided to turn things around as the Federal Reserve has made it abundantly clear that they were not going to do anything remotely close to tapering or tightening. Because of this, it is more of the same “buy on the dips” type of mentality as the traders around the world continue to look for some type of way to preserve wealth in an environment that it could be destroyed rather quickly.
Stocksfxempire.com

S&P 500 Weekly Price Forecast – S&P 500 Continues to Show Buyers on Dips

The S&P 500 has spent most of the week in a very tight range, essentially going nowhere. What is worth noting is that traders do not seem to be overly concerned about the inflation numbers which were much hotter than anticipated. This is mainly due to the fact that traders believe that the Federal Reserve is going to let inflation run rather high for the time being, waiting to taper much later than anticipated. That being said, the market then recovered a bit after the initial push lower but remain somewhat stagnant around the 4235 handle. This is an area that has been a little bit of a magnet for price, and most certainly the 4200 level has been support.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

Bitcoin Forecast: Forms Ominous Signal

Bitcoin markets rallied again during the trading session on Thursday, just as buyers would like to see. However, you can see that we have given back some of the gains to form a bit of a shooting star. The shooting star itself is not a major concern but considering where it formed it is perhaps time to stand up and take notice. After all, the 200 day EMA sits right at that level, and it is of course right in the middle of the previous symmetrical triangle. The fact that we have broken down through the bottom of the market and then turned around to show strength but failed could in and of itself show that the market is ready to go lower.
Stocksinvesting.com

Bullish? What The Technicals For DJIA, NASDAQ 100, DAX, And FTSE Are Saying

June usually marks a drought for major earnings releases, with Q2 earnings season not starting in earnest until mid-July, and major central banks are generally in a near-term holding pattern as they await more clarity on how economies are recovering from a pandemic-driven global recession. So it’s a good time...
StocksMortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS Day Ahead: Bonds Staying Surprisingly Bullish... Why?

In the past 48 hours, bonds have entered into one of those interesting rally patterns marked by a striking absence of conventional motivations. That is to say, unless we consider these gains to be some sort of "follow-through" from last week's jobs report, there's no other economic data or news headline clearly behind the move. That forces us to move on to more speculative explanations. The usual suspects at times like this include short-covering, technical triggers, and repositioning ahead of tomorrow's ECB announcement (and even next week's Fed announcement).
MarketsMortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS Day Ahead: Short Squeeze Helping Bonds Push Boundaries

A short squeeze occurs when bond yields fall to levels that force short sellers to cover their positions (read more here, if that didn't make sense), and it's one of the key reasons that bonds occasionally rally in the absence of other justification. This morning has seen just such a short squeeze, which is especially notable on the approach to a Treasury auction cycle. That said, today brings the 3yr auction and 3yr notes are not rallying nearly as much as 10yr notes (which will be auctioned tomorrow). As such, we may have seen the extent of today's rally right at the open (i.e. traders may be increasingly cautious on 10's as the auction approaches).
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Bounces from 50-Day EMA

The euro pulled back initially during the trading session on Friday as the world awaited the non-farm payroll announcement, and traders started to worry about the idea of the Federal Reserve stepping away from quantitative easing. That strengthens the US dollar in the short term, but after the jobs number came out at 559,000 added, we turned around to show signs of strength again in the euro. Perhaps a better way to put it is that we had seen weakness in the greenback. By doing so, we wiped out most of the losses from the previous session at one point, but then pulled back as traders went home.
MortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS Day Ahead: Settling Into Sideways Pattern (Again)

The spring of 2021 has been marked by a sideways consolidation that alternates between being "a sure thing" and "surely about to end. By mid April, bonds had rallied enough that the pattern looked more like a bullish reversal. By mid May, however, yields looked like they were on their way to new highs for the year. In both instances, bonds settled back down and gravitated toward the same central levels. Those larger-scale moves are also seen playing out on smaller scales with last week's rally and rebound serving as the most recent example. For now, we're trading in slightly stronger territory vs the mid-point of this consolidation pattern and still waiting for whatever it is that will ultimately motivate a breakout.
MarketsMortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS Day Ahead: Bonds Threaten to Run The Range

The new, holiday-shortened week begins with a good amount of weakness versus Friday's latest levels. Nonetheless, yields are right in the middle of their recent range (1.55-1.70% in 10yr terms). It was the 1.55% that serves as resistance last Wednesday. The risk is that a simple in-range correction could take us back to test the 1.70% ceiling.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY bounces off multi-day lows, steady above mid-109.00s ahead of US ISM PMI

USD/JPY attracted some dip-buying on Tuesday and stalled its recent corrective slide. The safe-haven JPY was weighed down by the prevalent risk-on mood, COVID-19 jitters. An uptick in the US bond yields remained supportive’ sustained USD selling capped gains. The USD/JPY pair managed to recover over 35 pips from multi-day...
Stockstradinggods.net

Bounce Struggling to Attract Buyers

The bounce is struggling to attract buyers with Friday’s close registering as a small gain with low volume. In the case of the Nasdaq, the measured move lower would deliver a tag of the 200-day MA, making it an attractive forecast. Technicals are mixed with ‘buys’ for the MACD and Stochastics, offset by relative performance shifting back in favor of Small Caps.
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD hits four-week lows under 1.2100 as the US dollar strengthens

US dollar jumps across the board amid higher yields and a reversal in stocks. EUR/USD about to post lowest weekly close since mid-April. The EUR/USD dropped further and reached at 1.2099, the lowest level since May 14. So far it is holding above 1.2100 but remains under pressure as the US dollar extends gains across the board.
Businesskitco.com

Gold prices can go anywhere next week, analysts look to buy the dip

(Kitco News) - The gold market is once again caught in consolidation, trading in a narrow path with Wall Street analysts seeing no clear direction in the near-term, according to the latest Kitco News Weekly Gold Survey. Analysts note that the gold market is seeing solid fundamental support as inflation...
Commodities & Futurecryptofinancialtimes.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: 11 June

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Ethereum’s market suffered another hit on Monday, however, its slashing price resulted in inflows rising for the altcoin. The market’s second-largest cryptocurrency seemed to be maintaining its downtrend on the charts and at press time, was trading at $2,462.68 with a market capitalization of $285.74 billion.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD drops below 0.7700, looks to post small losses for the week

AUD/USD continues to push lower ahead of the weekend. US Dollar Index climbs to fresh weekly highs above 90.50. Consumer confidence in US improved modestly in June. The AUD/USD pair extended its daily slide in the second half of the day on Friday and touched a weekly low of 0.7689. As of writing, the pair was losing 0.75% on a daily basis at 0.7694.
StocksFXStreet.com

S&P 500 (SPX, SPY, ES) technical levels to watch as more record highs broken

S&P 500 set yet another record high on Thursday. US CPI data was not enough to stop the running of the bulls. Slow and steady as technicals and fundamentals remain supportive. US stocks all performed well on Thursday as the US CPI was high but not too high to cause the sell-off that bears had been hoping for. Inflation has moved to multi-year highs, but this has now been well flagged and accepted by market participants. Even the Fed has come to the acceptance that it may have problems with inflation going forward, but it remains committed to ultra-loose monetary policy. With such backstop equities have nothing to do but keep going up. This they duly did on Thursday with the S&P 500 making another new record high.