Westwood Instruments launches Percussion Untamed for Kontakt

rekkerd.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestwood Instruments has announced the fifth release in the “Untamed” series, a percussion sample library for Kontakt. Percussion Untamed is a percussion instrument made from the sounds of tapping, knocking, hitting and scraping a violin, viola, cello and bass. Recorded during the Solo Strings Untamed sessions, we captured 40 unique...

rekkerd.org
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

Artpark hosting Sō Percussion

Artpark has announced a performance by Sō Percussion at 4 p.m. on June 13 as part of its New Music in the Park series. Sō Percussion is a percussion-based music organization that creates and presents new collaborative works to adventurous and curious audiences and educational initiatives to engaged students, while providing meaningful service to its communities, in order to exemplify the power of music to unite people and forge deep social bonds. Tickets for the event are $12 and are available at artpark.net/events/so-percussion.
Musicrekkerd.org

Sospiro Strings for Kontakt by Ben Osterhouse on sale at 65% OFF

VST Buzz has announced a two week promotion on the Sospiro Strings sample library for Kontakt by Ben Osterhouse. The library features multiple length swells and sustained articulations on the violin, viola, cello, and bass. “Sospiro Strings” offers a unique approach to creating slow, emotive strings by providing a collection...
Musicicareifyoulisten.com

NOMON Embodies the Physicality of Percussion on Rorschach-Inspired EP

In the first few seconds, Card II grips the listener, utilizing a blend of percussion, drum machine, and synthesizers to explore the variety of musical influences at the core of percussion duo NOMON. Their debut EP is brief, but showcases their distinct and unapologetic creative instincts as sisters Shayna and Nava Dunkelman design seemingly endless layers of electronics, blurring time by swirling through ambient forms and driving beats.
Electronicsdecodedmagazine.com

Native Instruments launches Summer of Sound Sale

Native Instruments kicks off its annual Summer of Sound sales special, with 50% off updates and upgrades to KOMPLETE 13 collections, individual instruments and effects, TRAKTOR PRO 3, and MASCHINE software. The offer also includes hardware bundle deals, allowing new users to save up to 499.50 USD / 59400 JPY / 449.50 GBP / 499,50 EUR / 3899.50 CNY / 524 CHF / 649 CAD / 699.50 AUD by pairing Native hardware with hand-picked software collections.
Entertainmentrekkerd.org

Save 50% on Pattern Strings tempo-synced rhythmic fragments for Kontakt

Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive promotion on the Pattern Strings sample library by Ben Osterhouse, offering a 50% discount on the Kontakt instrument featuring unique string ostinato textures. “Pattern Strings” offers a unique approach to ostinatos by providing a collection of tempo-synced rhythmic fragments. These 19 rhythms have been...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Synths 2 Abyss deep & atonal bass library for Kontakt on sale for $19 USD

Plugin Boutique has launched a sale on the Synths 2 Abyss instrument library for Kontakt by Karanyi Sounds, offering nearly 40% off through the end of the month. ABYSS is a designer bass collection focusing on deep and atonal sounds created with classic and modern analog synthesizers to produce rumbling soundscapes, dystopian pads and characteristic drones with real low-end and depth.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Shoot the Singer: 20 Great Instrumentals by Non-Instrumental Bands

Instrumentals have been a staple of pop music as long as its existed, and songs without vocals have been hits throughout the years, including surf rock classics like "Pipeline" and "Wipeout," party starters like "Tequila" and "Green Apples," TV theme songs ("Miami Vice," "S.W.A.T."), novelty songs ("Hot Butter," Jive Bunny's "Swing the Mood"), jazz crossovers (Chuck Mangione, Herb Alpert and, um, Kenny G), disco jams (Love Unlimited Orchestra, "The Hustle"), and most recently, Baauer's "The Harlem Shake."
Musicrekkerd.org

Mystery Box Vol. 2 cinematic sounds for Kontakt by Silence+Other Sounds

Silence+Other Sounds has announced the release of its brand new Kontakt instrument library Mystery Box Vol. 2, featuring a collection of experimental resonances. The library includes over 290 samples and 8 Kontakt instruments to shape the sounds in various ways, allowing to turn them into eerie pads, tuned percussions, intriguing rhythmic combinations and more.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Rast Sound introduces Deep Element X for Kontakt & Wav

Rast Sound has launched Deep Element X, an update to the sample library that reflects on the beauty of minimal, deep, and calm with a touch of melancholy. With solo instruments, patterns, long recordings and soundscapes, Deep Element X builds on the first version with more playable sounds and a new engine that helps you combine, preview presets easily.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Ample Ethno Banjo virtual instrument launched at intro offer

Ample Sound has announced the release of Ample Ethno Banjo, a new sampled virtual instrument based on a Deering Sierra Banjo. The 3.9 GB sample library features 9 articulations: Sustain, Palm Mute, Natural Harmonic, Slide in & out, Legato Slide, Hammer On & Pull Off,Pop, Strum, Legato at random length & pitch, with support for multiple strings. It was sampled with 4 microphone modes (mono, bridge stereo, body stereo and neck stereo).
Computersrekkerd.org

Tone2 launches Nemesis 2 software synthesizer instrument

Tone2 Audio has announced the release of Nemesis 2, an update to the synthesizer plugin for Windows and Mac OS. The update to version 2.0 includes a large GUI, many new features, new waveforms, improved sound quality, better performance and many enhancements. Nemesis can do all important classic digital synthesis...
Technologyrekkerd.org

The Alpine Project launches 2021 Edition of free orchestral library for Kontakt

The Alpine Project has announced a new and improved 2021 Edition of its free orchestral instrument sample library for Native Instruments Kontakt. Consistently ranked as one of the top free orchestral libraries for Kontakt, the original Alpine Project libraries have been downloaded more than 100,000 times. The upcoming new edition is an update and consolidation of the entire collection.
Musicrekkerd.org

Orchestral Tools releases Tom Holkenborg’s Percussion drum library

Orchestral Tools has announced the release of a high-impact drum library from the ‘full-contact’ Hollywood composer, producer, educator and multi-instrumentalist Tom Holkenborg. Tom Holkenborg’s Percussion gives composers and producers access to the epic drums that have helped define Tom’s scoring career and have been used in countless blockbuster film scores,...
Musicrekkerd.org

Sonixinema launches Electric Organ sample library for Kontakt

Sonixinema has a launched a new installment in its Community range of instrument for Kontakt, featuring a collection of dusty organ textures. Electric Organ brings the sounds of a dusty electric chord organ sampled by artist Dogsbody Sounds, and processed via old tape and cassettes. Designed to deliver nostalgic, dark...
MusicSpin

SPIN Sessions Presents: Monolink

Always challenging himself to innovate and move beyond his musical stratosphere, Monolink is an articulate, active and ever-evolving artist bending the musical limits one project at a time. Monolink’s holistic approach towards songwriting accompanied by a vast history of technical training, makes him a well seasoned storyteller and composer. He’s a super concise and conscious creator, being diligent of all musical elements aligning in order to put forth a resonant message. He’s back with his most explorative album yet, and ready to divulge into its makings. Read on as Monolink chats with SPIN about Under Darkening Skies, the most challenging song to create, songwriting secrets, and more. Be sure to stream his new album here.
Musicjazziz.com

“Evidence”

With a few notable exceptions, the words “jazz” and “cello” don’t frequently appear in the same sentence. Nonetheless, musicians Tim Berne, Bill Frisell, Marc Ribot and John Zorn made cello virtuoso Hank Roberts a vital part of their adventurous, genre-defying music. The Indiana native had moved to New York in the 1980s, his timing just right to dip into the creatively burbling Downtown scene, where he became a regular at the Knitting Factory as both sideman and leader. The cellist’s singular aesthetic was at the center of his fourth-season Newvelle recording, Congeries of Ethereal Phenomena, in which Roberts teamed up with pianist Jacob Sacks and drummer Vinnie Sperrazza on an intense set comprising bop covers and original music. The trio dives into a read of Thelonious Monk’s “Evidence” with an appropriate puzzle-piece approach, the jagged edges rubbing against one another in the song’s first two minutes. Roberts then switches from bow to fingers, functioning as the trio’s bassist and allowing Sacks and Sperrazza to lock into a more conventional rhythmic flow. Switching between arco and pizzicato, Roberts engages in a bit of shadow tag with Sacks, as Sperrazza maintains deceptively complex patterns. It’s a fresh take on a jazz classic that sounds not just unmistakably Monk-ish, but completely Roberts-like.
MusicSantafe New Mexican.com

Quirks of the instruments

At a symphony concert or opera performance, the audience witnesses professional musicians playing top-quality instruments. It’s a reassuring veneer that helps disguise the fact that each player is dealing with a mechanical beast that’s fueled by its specific idiosyncrasies and sometimes seems to have a mind of its own. Pasatiempo...
MusicMetalSucks

System of a Down’s Serj Tankian Will Release a Piano Concerto

System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian has unveiled plans for a piano concerto he composed during the Covid-19 quarantine period, one of several projects he worked on during that time. In a post to social media, Tankian announced that the 24-minute composition will be released in full on Friday,...