Congressman Neguse takes 48-hour road trip across the District, talks COVID-19 recovery and wildfire preparedness
This week, Congressman Joe Neguse took a road trip across the 2nd District, making stops in 12 towns and 6 counties and speaking with community members, child care providers, small business owners, and fire chiefs about relief the American Rescue Plan is providing and his proposal to make historic investments in wildfire preparedness through the Bipartisan Wildfire Caucus that he chairs and the 21st Century Civilian Climate Corps legislation he has introduced.www.eptrail.com