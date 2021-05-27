newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Prisoner Beheaded Cellmate—and Guards Didn’t Even Notice: Watchdog Report

By Jennifer Adams
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two guards allegedly recorded a California prisoner as “alive” during a safety check when he was actually being mutilated and beheaded by his cellmate, according to new prison watchdog reports obtained by the Los Angeles Times. Jaime Osuna made headlines in 2019 when he murdered his cellmate, Luis Romero, in what was called the most “heinous” killing recorded, according to King’s County officials. Osuna had cut out Romero’s eyes, an ear, and lungs, as well as beheaded him. The entire act was estimated to take hours, meaning that guards had failed their responsibilities in conducting regular, thorough safety checks, the inspector general’s office found. While the reason they failed to notice the brutal murder remains unclear, Romero’s family alleges in a new lawsuit that a white sheet was covering the cell bars. Additionally, the new IG report reveals that two other officers never reported the two guards for failing to “properly” conduct the prisoner count.

www.thedailybeast.com
View All 15 Commentsarrow_down
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Prisoner#Beheaded#Mule Creek State Prison#Murder#Prison Guards#Inspector General#State Officials#County Officials#The Los Angeles Times#King S County#Ig#Cellmates#Bars#Headlines#Lungs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Self-styled satanist beheaded his cellmate but guards didn’t notice, report says

A group of prison guards are under fire after apparently not noticing that a self-proclaimed "Satanist" and convicted killer beheaded and dissected his cellmate. On 9 March, 2019, Jaime Osuna, 31, killed, decapitated and dissected the body of his cellmate, Luis Romero, 44, with an improvised knife, according to reports from the state. The guards at Corcoran State Prison, where Osuna and Romero were incarcerated, reported after their rounds that both men were alive, even after the grisly murder took place. The death and subsequent failure of guards to report it have drawn calls for investigations into why Romero...
Violent CrimesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Jail Nurse Says She ‘Witnessed a Murder’, Presses FBI to Investigate Detainee’s Death

A jail nurse’s persistence after she claims to have “witnessed a murder” led to an FBI investigation into the death of Hardell Sherrell. Minneapolis Nurse Practitioner Stephanie Lundblad was the only reason Sherrell received any type of medical attention ahead of his death inside Beltrami County Jail in August 2018, KARE 11 reports. Jail personnel was under the impression that Sherrell was faking the state of paralysis he endured inside the jail after walking in a healthy man.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Law & Crime

Defense Plays Video of Mollie Tibbetts Murder Suspect Sleeping During Overnight Police Interview that Allegedly Produced Confession

Defense attorneys for Iowa murder suspect Cristhian Bahena Rivera on Friday played video of the defendant dozing off for the better part of half an hour during a dark of night police interview. The recording, presented to the jury in fast forward mode, showed the defendant accused of stabbing college student Mollie Tibbetts taking a nap — invariably moving his feet, cradling his head in a comfortable position, using a baseball-style cap to shield his eyes, and eventually touching his head to the table — while the questioning officer was out of the room to fetch him a sandwich and a drink.
Montana StateDaily Beast

Montana Woman Who Killed Abusive Ex Is Permanently Cleared

A judge in Sanders County, Montana, on Tuesday dropped deliberate homicide charges against a woman who killed her abusive ex-husband, in a surprising win for advocates who argued she should not have to live with the threat of prosecution hanging over her. Rachel Bellesen, a 38-year-old coordinator at the Abbie...
MinoritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

San Jose Gunman Faced Disciplinary Hearing Over Racist Remarks on Day of Attack, Says Report

The man who opened fire on his colleagues Wednesday at a San Jose rail yard, killing nine of them, was reportedly scheduled to attend a work disciplinary hearing over alleged racist remarks on the day of the massacre. Citing law-enforcement sources, NBC Bay Area reports that Samuel Cassidy’s colleagues at the Valley Transportation Authority had recently complained about his racist outbursts at work, and he was expected to be disciplined by bosses on Wednesday. That morning, the 57-year-old died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting nine of his workmates dead. The scheduled disciplinary hearing has not been confirmed by law enforcement, but sheriff’s investigators have described Cassidy as “a highly disgruntled VTA employee.” The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that U.S. Customs officers detained Cassidy in 2016 and found that he kept a black book “filled with lots of notes about how he hates the VTA,” as well as books about terrorism.
LawPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Lawyer for Dallas Kidnap Suspect Darriynn Brown Hints at Insanity Defense

The lawyer representing the teenager charged with kidnapping 4-year-old Cash Gernon, who was later found stabbed to death, hinted Friday a possible insanity defense. The Dallas Morning News says attorney Heath Harris is requesting a psychiatric evaluation for 18-year-old Darriynn Brown and expects to find proof of what was described as a “serious mental disorder.” At the same time, Harris said he’s seen no proof that Brown is the intruder who abducted Gernon from his bed on May 15 and killed him. Harris said Brown denies he is the person captured on baby video monitor in the room, but adds that even if he did take the child, that doesn’t mean he killed him. “This is not an open and shut case,” the lawyer told the newspaper. Brown has not been charged with killing Cash, but police have said that’s because they are waiting for the results of forensic testing.
LawSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Outrageous legal technicality keeps man in prison

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Innocence isn’t enough, judge says, to free a man convicted of 30-year-old murder” (April 30): I’m horrified but not surprised about this case. Christopher Dunn spent most of his adult life convicted of a murder he didn’t commit, but those with life sentences cannot be released. That only applies to those on death row, according to an Orwellian gobbledygook ruling by the Missouri Supreme Court in another similar case.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Daily Mail

Death row reporter who spent 12 years witnessing 280 men die reveals some inmates looked FORWARD to their execution because they 'saw it as a release'

A former death row reporter who spent 12 years witnessing nearly 300 men die has revealed some inmates actually look forward to their execution because they see it as a 'release'. Michelle Lyons started out as a reporter at the Huntsville Item in America's death penalty capital, Texas, before becoming...
Texas StatePosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Texas sheriff fires 11 employees, suspends 6 after death of inmate

HOUSTON — Eleven Texas deputies were fired and six were suspended without pay after an investigation into an inmate’s death in February, authorities said. During a news conference on Friday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that an internal investigation found that detention officers used excessive force, failed to document that force, failed to intervene and made false statements in connection to the death of Jaquaree Lejohn Simmons, 23, of Houston.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Fox News

Long suspected of murder, she confessed but avoided prison

There was no shortage of tips about who killed Pamela Pitts, a rowdy but compassionate 19-year-old whose body was found burned beyond recognition in a pile of trash in 1988. A Satanic cult. A drug dealer. A cowboy. An ex-lover. A guy nicknamed "Halftrack." Or maybe it was an overdose at a spot in central Arizona where people went to party.