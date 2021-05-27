Prisoner Beheaded Cellmate—and Guards Didn’t Even Notice: Watchdog Report

The lawyer representing the teenager charged with kidnapping 4-year-old Cash Gernon, who was later found stabbed to death, hinted Friday a possible insanity defense. The Dallas Morning News says attorney Heath Harris is requesting a psychiatric evaluation for 18-year-old Darriynn Brown and expects to find proof of what was described as a “serious mental disorder.” At the same time, Harris said he’s seen no proof that Brown is the intruder who abducted Gernon from his bed on May 15 and killed him. Harris said Brown denies he is the person captured on baby video monitor in the room, but adds that even if he did take the child, that doesn’t mean he killed him. “This is not an open and shut case,” the lawyer told the newspaper. Brown has not been charged with killing Cash, but police have said that’s because they are waiting for the results of forensic testing.