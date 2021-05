A Wichita tax preparer who admitted to defrauding the Internal Revenue Service of more than $100,000 has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison. Sonia Hernandez-Smith, also known as Sonia Raquel Vazquez, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court after previously pleading guilty to one count of making false statements in a federal tax return. She had originally been charged with 20 counts, but the rest were dropped as part of a plea deal with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.