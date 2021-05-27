Cancel
Westbrook, ME

Maine Credit Unions' Campaign for Ending Hunger launches $100,000 challenge

By BDN Community
Bangor Daily News
 8 days ago

WESTBROOK – Just in time for National Hunger Awareness Month, Maine Credit Unions' Campaign for Ending Hunger is launching a 30-day, $100,000 challenge beginning June 1 to raise money for Good Shepherd Food Bank, local community food pantries, and meal sites. This initiative replicates a successful fundraising drive the Campaign sponsored a year ago to help Good Shepherd Food Bank and its partner organizations meet the unprecedented demand for food.

bangordailynews.com
