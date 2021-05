As of May 25 the Drought Monitor report continues to indicate improvement for soil moisture conditions for the western portion of the state with no real change in our area. None of the rains from Tuesday are reflected in the report. With the predicted rains today and into Monday, Kansas will stay out of drier soil conditions. The six to ten-day outlook (June 2 to 6) indicates below normal temperatures and slightly above normal precipitation south of Barton County below normal to our northwest. The eight to 14 day outlook (June 4 to June 10) indicates continued below normal temperatures and normal precipitation. This is good news for the wheat crop as it will allow it to mature at a normal rate and not terminate development early. After the anticipated rains today and tomorrow, this should also provide a chance for farmers to get back into the fields. Parts of the state this past week experienced torrential rains and flooding conditions. While the area immediately around Great Bend didn’t, flooded fields are close by. What effect will standing water have on crops in the field?