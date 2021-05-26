Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

FatTail Launches Premium Supply Platform to Connect Publishers and Programmatic Buyers to the $275 Billion “Direct Advertising Market”

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Marketplace Offers Programmatic Access to Exclusive, Guaranteed Inventory from Leading Publishers and Media Companies. FatTail, an enterprise technology company powering premium advertising supply for the world’s leading publishers, today announced the launch of AdBook Premium Supply Platform (AdBookPSP), an innovative offering designed to power a new independent marketplace for deal-based programmatic transactions. The addition of AdBookPSP to FatTail’s portfolio makes AdBook+ the only unified direct and programmatic supply platform addressing the $275 billion deal-based digital advertising market.

martechseries.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Programmatic Advertising#Advertising Revenue#Digital Advertising#Digital Channels#Technology Companies#Digital Technology#Adbook#Marketing Technology News#Martech Interview#Tvscientific Adbook#Managed Services#Astrologyzone#Rtbiq#Equifax International#Programmatic Buyers#Premium Publishers#Direct Sales Channels#Premium Inventory#Traditional Direct Deals#Programmatic Pipes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

PostHog Raises $15 Million Series B For Open Source Product Analytics

PostHog, the open source product analytics company, today announced $15 million in fresh funding and major new free features for users of data warehouses. The company’s Series B was led by existing investors Y Combinator’s Continuity Fund, with participation from GV (formerly Google Ventures), and takes PostHog’s total funding to over $27M, despite the company only recently turning one year old. As part of the round, Ali Rowghani, Managing Partner at YC Continuity, and former COO at Twitter and CFO at Pixar, will join the PostHog board.
Internetsandiegosun.com

Digital Advertising Platform Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Google, Facebook, Microsoft

Latest released the research study on Global Digital Advertising Platform Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Advertising Platform Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Advertising Platform. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Google LLC (United States) ,Facebook Inc. (United States) ,Tencent Holdings Ltd. (United States),Twitter Inc. (United States) , Baidu Inc. (China) ,Microsoft Corporation (United States),Verizon Media (United States),Yahoo Inc. (United States),Amazon.com, Inc (United States) ,Adobe Systems Inc. (United States) ,Pinterest (United States) ,Snapchat (United States).
Softwaremartechseries.com

Innovid Adds Audio to Omni-Channel Ad Serving Capabilities

New audio solution further expands leading Innovid’s omni-channel advertising suite which already includes TV, video, display, and social. Innovid, the only independent omni-channel advertising and analytics platform built for television, today announced the addition of audio ad serving to their suite of omni-channel delivery capabilities. Now, marketers using Innovid’s platform can easily upload, traffic and independently measure their digital audio media investment together with TV, video, display, and social. At launch, audio ad serving capabilities have been utilized by over a dozen clients, including Nationwide.
Technologycatdi.com

The Top 5 Best Email Marketing Platforms for 2021

Please note that while at Catdi Printing, we are huge advocates for direct mail marketing, it’s our recommendation that email marketing should have a place in your marketing efforts. This article reviews the top 5 platforms that our customers use and a little info on which ones might work best for you.
Economynewpaper24.com

Advertising and marketing & Fundraising – TechCrunch – NEWPAPER24

We’ve packed this two-day digital occasion with greater than a dozen (and counting) displays by main startup consultants holding forth on a spread of subjects each startup founder must grasp — or a minimum of perceive sufficient to outsource correctly. We’re speaking necessities like product-market match, paid advertising methods and, each founder’s favourite subject, fundraising.
Technologymartechseries.com

BtoB Marketing Veterans Launch New Company 4AM Demand

4AM Demand, an intelligent demand generation platform that delivers an end-to-end demand generation framework for B2B growth companies, announced today the launch of their software and consulting services company, aimed at assisting B2B companies run smoothly. The company is founded by well-known digital marketing executives Heather Stokes and Josh Verrill.
Technologymartechseries.com

A Few Top Conversion Optimization Tools that can Boost your Marketing

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has changed the digital landscape and has led to a different kind of digital boom across all industries. The average user’s online spending time has increased drastically and converting visitors into potential leads and loyal customers are becoming even more challenging. With the user’s attention span constantly flickering and being bombarded with other channels and content alerts, enchanting your websites’ user experience has become more important today, so that it can act as a content and lead magnet. Conversion Rate Optimization tools can boost your sales and attract customers to your page. Slow landing page, or unwanted pop-ups, whatever the issue, Conversion Optimization Tools can do wonders for your business in real-time.
Technologymartechseries.com

Matterport Launches Program for Partners to Build and Commercialize Apps and Integrations on its Spatial Data Platform

Company expands its global reach across industries by empowering an ecosystem of developers and industry partners with its new Platform Partner Program. Matterport, Inc., the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today publicly launched its Platform Partner Program for businesses looking to create and monetize apps and integrations with its market-leading platform. In the last six months, more than 50 partners have signed up to access Matterport’s developer tools, and the platform’s expanding ecosystem of developer partners has created a rich library of apps, add-ons, customizations, and management tools, which multiple industries can leverage to enrich and customize any Matterport digital twin based on their unique needs and use cases.
Businessmartechseries.com

OSF Digital Acquires Relation1 to Strengthen Marketing Cloud Expertise in North America

The digital commerce-focused systems integrator enhances its Salesforce Marketing Cloud services in North America while establishing a leading position for its connected commerce capabilities in the region. OSF Digital, a leading provider of commerce solutions and digital transformation services to B2B and B2C companies worldwide, announces the acquisition of Relation1....
Softwaremartechseries.com

Nick Von, Inbox Profits CEO, Announces Proprietary AI Technology Within the Digital Marketing Space

Nick Von is innovating the digital marketing industry by creating exclusive AI technology to boost revenue. At only 21 years of age he already has 10 years of experience under his belt. He’s equipped with a unique skill set to scale companies and brands exponentially, within a relatively short period of time. He and his team are the ultimate accelerators. A business he founded at 15 years of age, one of his start ups, was acquired for $18 million, which enabled him to financially fuel his ideas into fruition – what he’s been up to since will surely shake up the world of digital strategies and advertising.
Technologymartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Ed King, CEO and Founder at Openprise

Ed King, CEO and Founder at Openprise comments on how the development of RevOps and RevTech platforms will help sales and marketing teams realign their processes and strategies for better outcomes:. _____. Welcome to this martech chat Ed, tell us more about Openprise and your journey as a tech founder...
Businessmartechseries.com

Undertone Launches the Uplift Collective, a Curated Media Network that Connects Minority-Owned and Underrepresented Publishers with Likeminded, Committed Advertisers

Undertone, the leader in data-driven, intelligent high impact campaigns, announced the launch of its newest initiative, the Uplift Collective. The trailblazing network is designed to connect Undertone’s collection of minority, women and LGBTQIA+ owned publishers – in addition to publishers that are committed to advancing social justice, environmental sustainability, and equal representation – with advertisers. In turn, the Uplift Collective makes it simple for advertisers and brands to make a real impact through mindful media buys. Publishers in the Uplift Collective, which include Her Agenda, SheMedia, Black Southern Belle and more, reach more than 50 million people worldwide.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

DIY Advertising Platform AdCritter Partners with Marketing Consultancy Hawke Media

NASHVILLE, June 9, 2021 – AdCritter, the leading self-serve programmatic advertising platform for small businesses, and Hawke Media, a Los Angeles-based digital marketing consultancy, are announcing a strategic partnership that offers a new option for businesses that need an affordable advertising option. “AdCritter is an exceptional fit for some of our small business clients, particularly during a post- pandemic economy where they find themselves re-adjusting consumer-facing strategies and often have a small-scale team,” said Julia Rabinowitsch, manager of partnerships for Hawke Media. Through this partnership, Hawke Media will connect small business owners with AdCritter so they can get the advertising help they need. AdCritter’s platform provides easy access to pre- designed ads and targeting using the same high-tech tools that big businesses have. This technology is available at affordable prices and allows small businesses to promote their products and services to likely customers in their target audience. “We are excited to partner with Hawke Media to help small businesses,” said Gabriel Smith, the founder and CEO of AdCritter. “After the year we’ve all experienced, Americans know that supporting small companies that bring jobs to local economies is more important now than ever.” AdCritter joins Hawke Media’s growing list of partners such as Google, Microsoft, Mailchimp, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Facebook and Clearco. About AdCritter AdCritter gives small businesses the ability to create and manage effective digital advertising campaigns. Its subscription platform provides access to pre-designed ads with suggested phrases and calls to action and the ability for customers to request custom ads. Customers can then choose their targeting using premium tools such as location-based targeting, audience-based targeting and search-based targeting for any kind of business. Ads are then delivered to top websites across the internet. Since relaunching its platform in September 2020, AdCritter has experienced double-digit monthly revenue growth and is now the leading self-serve advertising platform for small businesses in the country. About Hawke Media Established on the idea that every modern business needs a CMO-level expert to lead marketing efforts, Hawke Media specializes in custom, data-driven, performance-focused solutions to help launch, scale, and invigorate businesses of all sizes, industries, and revenue models. Founded in 2014 by Erik Huberman and Tony Delmercado, Hawke Media is one of the nation's fastest- growing marketing consultancies and, while headquartered in beautiful Los Angeles, now has employees in 28 different states and counting. Its mission is to bring top-tier marketing to all brands because they deserve it. Acting as a full-service outsourced CMO, Hawke offers a wide array of digital marketing services on a month-to-month, a la carte basis.
Businessmartechseries.com

Xfinite and Eros Now Expand Partnership for Blockchain-based Content Engagement Program on Algorand

Xfinite and Eros Now, a leading over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by global entertainment company Eros STX Global Corporation, announced it has deepened its partnership with Xfinite’s Mzaalo platform, a gamified video streaming service on track to have 10M users by year end. The partnership further establishes Eros Now’s footprint in advertising video on-demand (AVOD), a still-developing segment of the India streaming market that has significant growth potential, while allowing Eros Now to continue building its core subscription video on-demand (SVOD) service. This partnership also adds to the 25 premium linear TV feeds and VOD platforms and plans to expand further to reach 200 content partners This agreement, given Xfinite’s innovative business model, also puts ErosSTX in a leadership position regarding digital asset growth and the use of blockchain technology. Algorand will serve as the foundational blockchain infrastructure as Xfinite selected the scalable blockchain in order to accommodate its accelerating adoption.