Jenna Fischer Reveals the Most Expensive ‘Office’ Scene Cost $250,000 for Just 52 Seconds
Jim’s proposal to Pam in the Season 5 premiere of “The Office” remains one of the NBC sitcom’s most iconic moments. It also turns out the proposal was the series’ most expensive moment, at least according to cast member Jenna Fischer. During this week’s episode of Fischer and co-star Angela Kinsey’s “Office Ladies” podcast (via Entertainment Weekly), the actress who starred as Pam revealed it cost the production $250,000 to set up and shoot the proposal scene even though it lasts just 52 seconds during the episode.www.indiewire.com