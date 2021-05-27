newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Jenna Fischer Reveals the Most Expensive ‘Office’ Scene Cost $250,000 for Just 52 Seconds

By Zack Sharf, @zsharf
Posted by 
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jim’s proposal to Pam in the Season 5 premiere of “The Office” remains one of the NBC sitcom’s most iconic moments. It also turns out the proposal was the series’ most expensive moment, at least according to cast member Jenna Fischer. During this week’s episode of Fischer and co-star Angela Kinsey’s “Office Ladies” podcast (via Entertainment Weekly), the actress who starred as Pam revealed it cost the production $250,000 to set up and shoot the proposal scene even though it lasts just 52 seconds during the episode.

www.indiewire.com
IndieWire

IndieWire

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenna Fischer
Person
Angela Kinsey
Person
John Krasinski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Film News#Series Premiere#Season Premiere#Office Ladies#Entertainment Weekly#The Office#Email Newsletters#Co Star Angela Kinsey#Moments#Sitcom#Tv News#Seasons#Cars#This Week#Cameras
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriesthermtide.com

Watch ‘The Office Ladies’ for a unique inside scoop

On Oct. 16, 2019, the company Earwolf produced the first-ever episode of the outstanding rewatch podcast for the iconic TV show The Office called The Office Ladies. It is hosted by none other than the show’s very stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, who played the confusing but funny pair of friends Pam Beesly and Angela Martin. In this podcast, the ladies break down one episode of The Office each week, which includes giving you several behind-the-scenes facts and sometimes even the appearance of a guest star from the very show.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Jenna Fischer calls out "sexist" criticism of The Office's Pam

Fischer recalled on this week's Office Ladies podcast Pam Beesly getting a lot of grief from Office fans because her character briefly moved away from Jim Halpert to attend art school in New York City in Season 5. "I just want to say that when Pam went to art school for only three months when she was not yet married and didn't have children, people came down real hard on her because of Jim's feelings," said Fischer. She then noted that when Jim made some moves of his own to chase his dreams in Season 9, when Jim and Pam were married with two children, her character again faced criticism. "Then, when Jim invested in a business without telling Pam, and left his family, and left Pam alone to care for their two children while he chased his dreams, people came down on Pam again for not being supportive enough of Jim," Fischer said. "So in both of these instances I just want to say I noticed a lot of hate for Pam. Do I want to call it sexist? I do."
TV Series411mania.com

Details On The Most Expensive Scene In the History of The Office

We now know what the most expensive scene from The Office was, and it was only 52 seconds long. Jenna Fischer (Pam) explained on a recent episode of The Office Ladies podcast (h/t Entertainment Weekly) that the season five premiere scene where Jim proposes to Pam at a gas station between Scranton, PA and New York City (because Pam was in NYC at the time attending graphic design school).
TV SeriesComplex

Jenna Fischer Breaks Down Why Jim’s Proposal to Pam Cost ‘The Office’ $250K to Shoot

The Office finally gave fans what they wanted in the Season 5 premiere “Weight Loss,” with Jim proposing to Pam outside a gas station in the pouring rain. Over a decade later the scene remains a fan favorite, and it’s easy to see why. In the latest episode of the Office Ladies podcast, stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey—who portrayed Pam and Angela respectively—broke down how the scene shocked the cast of the show and why it cost so much to shoot it. While the scene looks simple and its setting is very convincingly real, Fischer said the minute-long scene cost $250,000.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Actor Mark York, Billy Merchant on ‘The Office,’ dead at 55

Mark York, a groundbreaking actor and inventor famed for playing Billy Merchant on “The Office” opposite Steve Carell, has died. He was 55. The actor passed away in the “early morning of May 19th at Miami Valley Hospital following a brief and unexpected illness,” according to an obituary posted by Kreitzer Funeral Home, which is located near his hometown of Arcanum, Ohio, where he grew up.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski Ask Paramount for Money After ‘Quiet Place 2’ Window Shortened — Report

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are reportedly seeking financial compensation from Paramount Pictures after the studio decided to shorten the theatrical release window for their upcoming horror sequel “A Quiet Place Part II.” A new report from Bloomberg states that both actors (Krasinki also wrote and directed the film) have “a contract that compensates them based on the film’s box-office performance.” That performance has now been minimized by Paramount’s decision to move “A Quiet Place Part II” to streaming via Paramount+ 45 days after the film’s May 28 theatrical opening. Some exhibitors will still be operating at limited capacity when the film has its theatrical release.
TV Seriesgoodhousekeeping.com

'This Is Us' Creator Just Revealed What Season 6 and the Ending of the Show Will Be Like

Well folks, here we are. The last season of This Is Us. It feels like just yesterday we were seeing the Big Three being brought home from the hospital and the very beginning of Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia)'s love story unfold. But now, we are only 18 episodes away from the NBC drama series being over for good — and, of course, we're super emotional about it.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

It's Not Just the Ladies of Younger Who've Become IRL BFFs

Younger's Hilary Duff and Molly Bernard may be roommates and close pals onscreen, but their relationship is even deeper off-screen. Bernard officiated Duff's wedding to musician Matthew Koma in 2019, is godmother to Duff's daughter Banks Violet Bair and even flew to Los Angeles for Duff's home birth of baby girl Mae in March 2021. Seems like they're more like family than just work wives!
TV SeriesOk Magazine

Behind-The-Scenes 'Friends' Reunion Bombshells: 'There Was Some Awkwardness' Between The Cast, Spills Source

Back in April, the gang got together again to film HBO Max’s highly anticipated Friends reunion. And while the hour-long special — which featured unscripted conversations with Jennifer Aniston, 52, Courteney Cox, 56, Lisa Kudrow, 57, Matt LeBlanc, 53, Matthew Perry, 51, and David Schwimmer, 54, reminiscing about their days working on the hit sitcom — was full of laughs, a source tells OK! that viewers didn't get to see everything!
TV Seriesimdb.com

Here's What Happened to Allison Janney's Bonnie in the Mom Series Finale

It's the last call for Mom, but not before a final health scare, not to mention a heartwarming event to bring everyone—well, mostly everyone—together. The CBS comedy aired its series finale on Thursday, May 13 to bring to an end its eighth and final season. During the episode, Bonnie (Allison Janney) and her pals gathered for the wedding between pregnant Jill (Jaime Pressly) and Andy (Will Sasso). Bonnie had other things on her mind just before the ceremony, as her husband, Adam (William Fichtner), was diagnosed with lung cancer. Luckily, the hospital staff seemed confident about his chances, given that it was detected early. Christy (Anna Faris), who was written off...