Light gives our world visual texture and richness. We constantly experience light as it interacts with the different mediums around us: Scattering through our atmosphere, reflected back from a flower, or prismed in water droplets. Humans visually experience a very narrow band of the electromagnetic spectrum called visible light. But even though we see just a part of the electromagnetic spectrum, there are a wide variety of phenomena visible to the human eye. For thousands of years, we’ve been cataloging and categorizing our many experiences with the optical phenomena of our planet.