Abolish The Penalty For Losing A Replay Challenge
Despite the chance to clinch the series and head to the second round, the Vegas Golden Knights looked like they were skating in quicksand all game long against the Minnesota Wild. But down 1-0 midway through the third period, it seemed as though they might have received the break they needed to help avoid a Game 7. Kind of a nothing shot from Chandler Stephenson whizzed by a completely screened Cam Talbot for what appeared to be the Knights’ first goal in about 80 minutes of hockey. But it didn’t hold up.defector.com