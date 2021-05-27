United Offshore Support Expands into Mexico

The Latest Released Shale Oil market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Shale Oil market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Shale Oil market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Marathon Oil Corporation, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Oxy), Hess Corporation, Apache Corporation, ConocoPhillips Co., Linn Energy, Koch Industries Inc., Shell Oil Company, Continental Resources Inc., Range Resources Corporation, Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Chevron Corporation, Newfield Exploration Company, SM Energy Company & Murphy Oil Corporation.