United Offshore Support Expands into Mexico

 3 days ago

Following a significant contract win in Brazil, United Offshore Support GmbH (UOS) announced the expansion of its Americas business into Mexico. The Germany-based company recently secured a contract with ENI Mexico, part of Eni S.p.A, to provide drilling support for the Valaris 8505 semisubmersible rig. The 2010-built UT786CD design anchor...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offshore Drilling#Business Growth#Market Growth#Market Demand#Uos#Eni Mexico#Valaris 8505#West African#Eni S P A#Drilling Support#Deepwater Exploration#Company#Long Term Growth#Ahts Vessels#Design#Mid May
