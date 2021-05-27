Cancel
Advocacy

Acer Aspire Vero is a laptop made with post-consumer recycled plastic

By Brad Linder
Liliputing
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcer has announced a number of steps the company is taking to step up its sustainable business practices. That includes a goal of using 100-percent renewable energy by 2035 and reducing its overall carbon footprint across products. As one small step, the company is introducing its first laptop made with...

liliputing.com
