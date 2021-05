Restaurant inspection scores were much higher this week, but one Cleveland food truck came close to failing after struggling with hand washing. Taco Stop in Cleveland scored a 74. Inspectors listed several violations related to the manager. They said the person in charge was not properly training staff or effectively managing conditions within the food truck. One violation inspectors pointed to was that the manager did not know what temperature to cook pork, ground beef or chicken. Inspectors also noticed an employee remove their soiled gloves, handle money and put back on the soiled gloves. They also saw another employee wash their hands in the sink meant for washing dishes. That problem could have occurred because soiled dishes were being stored in the hand washing sink, blocking it from being used. Inspectors also observed a large gap at the back door, which they say could lead to pests in the future.