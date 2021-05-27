Oklahoma will Pay You $3 Million to Capture Bigfoot Alive

Now that summer is here, it's time to road trip to the waterpark. A roadtrip to the waterpark is one of my favorite things to do during the summer. I'm not a big beach person, but I'll do a waterpark. It's because of all that sand why I don't care for the beach because it gets EVERYWHERE and the fun is just one dimensional. Run out in to the ocean and back. Whereas in a waterpark, there's so much more to do.