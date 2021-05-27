Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma will Pay You $3 Million to Capture Bigfoot Alive

By Michael Gibson
Posted by 
107-3 KISS-FM
107-3 KISS-FM
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the biggest legends in the United States is of a giant bear/gorilla/hairy caveman like creature that lives by itself in uninhabited woods called Bigfoot. Many claim to have seen this creature. Others show proof of their encounter with grainy or blurry footage taken with a high definition camera. The legend has gotten so big for Okies that their state legislature has introduced a pretty big reward for capturing the elusive creature.

1073kissfmtexas.com
107-3 KISS-FM

107-3 KISS-FM

Tyler, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT

107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073kissfmtexas.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
Bigfoot, TX
Government
City
Bigfoot, TX
City
Honobia, OK
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Humphrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Capture#Legislature#Capture Bigfoot Alive#Hb 1648#Live Music#Camera#Proof#Uninhabited Woods#Okies#January#Lawmakers#Kids Stuff#Vendors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma Aquarium Letting You Jump Into Their Shark Exhibit

So you always wanted to be surrounded by sharks. Well...here's your chance. I have to admit. On my bucket list of things to do in life is go cage diving with great white sharks in Australia. They fascinate me and I would love to get up close and personal with them. Sadly a trip to Australia can get kind of expensive. Now a trip to Oklahoma, that's more in my price range. Also, I won't need a cage.
TravelPosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

Thrilling Waterparks Within A Half Days Drive Of East Texas

Now that summer is here, it's time to road trip to the waterpark. A roadtrip to the waterpark is one of my favorite things to do during the summer. I'm not a big beach person, but I'll do a waterpark. It's because of all that sand why I don't care for the beach because it gets EVERYWHERE and the fun is just one dimensional. Run out in to the ocean and back. Whereas in a waterpark, there's so much more to do.
Nevada Statedallassun.com

Plan to Hit the Road this Summer with Songs that Capture the Spirit of Nevada

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / To celebrate the freedom of the open road and encourage travelers to make plans to explore the state's many personalities, Travel Nevada introduces tailored Spotify playlists that evoke the spirit of each of its 10 road trips. The playlists encourage travelers to lean into the dirt road anthems that define the state and its highways, byways, and backcountry gravel roads. To tune in, log in to Spotify and find Travel Nevada's profile at https://open.spotify.com/user/travelnevadaprofile.
Posted by
97.3 KBCO

9-Year-Old From Colorado Granted A Patent For Her Invention

A 9-year-old girl from Golden, Colorado, was recently granted a patent for her invention, reports FOX31. Her invention is called the Lovie Window Backpack, which has a clear pocket on the outside that lets kids see their stuffed animals throughout the day at school. “When I feel sad or have...
Posted by
24/7 Wall St.

This City Will Pay You $20,000 to Move There

As the COVID-19 pandemic scatters people from some of America’s largest cities to suburbs, rural areas and smaller cities, there has been a great deal of media coverage about the fact that some locations will pay people to move there. Why? Probably to increase the tax base, eventually, after payments to move have run out. […]
WildlifeEurekAlert

Infrared imaging leaves invasive pythons nowhere to hide

WASHINGTON -- For more than 25 years, Burmese pythons have been living and breeding in the Florida Everglades where they prey on native wildlife and disrupt the region's delicate ecosystems. A new study shows that infrared cameras could make it easier to spot these invasive snakes in the Florida foliage, providing a new tool in the effort to remove them.