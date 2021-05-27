Shakespeare Theatre Company Announces New Season With Britney Spears-Powered Musical

Editor note: Below, you will find an essay written by one of my writers, Julia W. Rath- enjoy the read!. Every generation has its heroes. In our era, the heroes of musical theater are the brave women who have become influential producers on Broadway. In so doing, they have taken considerable financial and personal risks in order to shepherd burgeoning musical productions and bring them to admiring audiences. Women today can be found as lead producers in such sensations as “Hadestown” (Mara Isaacs and Dale Franzen), “Oklahoma” (Eva Price), and “The Ferryman” (Sonia Friedman) and as major producers in hits like “Come from Away” (Sue Frost) and “Dear Evan Hanson” (Stacy Mindich). Previously an all-male domain, being a Broadway producer has always had its challenges: the biggest of which is the merging of commerce and art, namely, assembling that all-important creative team which embraces the vision for a multimillion dollar show and then raising the necessary funds from investors to make the dream happen.