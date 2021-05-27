Shakespeare Theatre Company Announces New Season With Britney Spears-Powered Musical
Directed and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid, ‘Once Upon A One More Time’ is a new-age fairytale, fueled by Spears’ pop anthems. Shakespeare Theatre Company has announced its 2021-2022 season, welcoming audiences back to its live performances for the first time in more than a year. The theater is kicking off the season in late November with Once Upon A One More Time, its first Broadway-bound musical, a production featuring the discography of pop icon Britney Spears.dcist.com