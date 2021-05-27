newsbreak-logo
Shakespeare Theatre Company Announces New Season With Britney Spears-Powered Musical

By Elliot C. Williams
DCist
DCist
 3 days ago
Directed and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid, ‘Once Upon A One More Time’ is a new-age fairytale, fueled by Spears’ pop anthems. Shakespeare Theatre Company has announced its 2021-2022 season, welcoming audiences back to its live performances for the first time in more than a year. The theater is kicking off the season in late November with Once Upon A One More Time, its first Broadway-bound musical, a production featuring the discography of pop icon Britney Spears.

DCist

DCist

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

