Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas City, KS

Frank L. Oberlin Named Chief Lending Officer for Union State Bank

By Jake Goodman
1025theriver.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Arkansas City, KS May 26, 2021) — Eric Kurtz, President and CEO of Union State Bank (“USB”), headquartered in Arkansas City, Kansas, has announced that Frank L. Oberlin has joined USB as Executive Vice President / Chief Lending Officer. In this position Oberlin will use his in-depth knowledge of enterprising, results-driven banking to provide expertise and oversight in all aspects of lending for Union State Bank clients. Oberlin will office at USB’s Winfield Main branch, located at 823 Main.

www.1025theriver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
City
Oberlin, KS
City
Wichita, KS
City
Udall, KS
City
Arkansas City, KS
Local
Kansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chief Financial Officer#Chief Executive Officer#Chief Commercial Officer#Chief Development Officer#Bank Lending#Usb#Westcliffe Co#Union State Bank#Cre#Better Banking#Community Banking#Ceo#Community Banks#Mortgage#Banking Locations#Austin#Results Driven Banking#Mid Sized Banks#Oklahoma City#Bartlesville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Kansas StateAmerican Banker

Equity Bancshares in Kansas buying crosstown rival

Equity Bancshares in Wichita, Kansas, has agreed to acquire crosstown rival American State Bancshares for $73 million in stock. The deal, expected to close in October, would be the biggest bank acquisition in Equity’s 19-year history. The company plans no slowdown in its merger-and-acquisition activity, Chairman and CEO Brad Elliott said Monday on a conference call with analysts.
Kansas StatePosted by
The Manhattan Mercury

KDHE: Kansas records 368 cases statewide

Kansas on Monday added 368 new cases, 22 hospitalizations and two deaths since Friday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. KDHE said Kansas’ coronavirus total Monday was 312,073 cases, 10,510 hospitalizations and 5,040 deaths. Geary County confirmed three new cases since Friday for a total of 3,422...
Arkansas City, KSctnewsonline.com

Reflections

• The Southern Kansas Libraries association will meet in Arkansas City on Wednesday, May 18. This was an announcement made by members of the local library board this morning. This meeting is one of the four district meetings of the state held annually. It will bring to Arkansas City librarians from all over southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma. … The program will last all day long beginning at 9 o’clock in the morning. One session will be held at the city library, another at the city hall, with (a) luncheon to be served at the Osage hotel. The meetings are open to everyone in the city …
Arkansas City, KS1025theriver.com

U.S. 77 south of Arkansas City to be resurfaced

A $1.4 resurfacing project on U.S. 77 south of Arkansas City will begin soon. The Kansas Department of Transportation project involves a mill and hot-mix-asphalt overlay on U.S. 77 from the Oklahoma/Kansas border to the south end of the Arkansas River bridge in Cowley County. The length is about 2.9 miles.
Cowley County, KSctnewsonline.com

Cowley nets more than $6M in new relief funds

Local governments will receive additional COVID-19 relief funds soon as part of the American Relief Plan passed recently by the federal government. The American Rescue Plan is a $1.9 trillion economic relief package passed by the U.S. Congress and signed by President Joe Biden on March 11. It was the second major bill providing relief from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, following the CARES Act passed in March 2020 and signed into law by then-President Donald Trump.
Winfield, KSctnewsonline.com

Paper provides balanced coverage

With amusement, I read the letter from Eric Andreas about unequal coverage from the CourierTraveler. I can't count how many times I have heard Ark Citians lament how much better and more favorable coverage is given to Winfield. It reminds me of how children often feel like the sibling gets better treatment from the parents, and cries of "It's Not Fair" are all too familiar to all of us. It surprised me to know that some in Winfield also feel slighted.
1025theriver.com

Cowley College to start construction trade program

Cowley College will begin offering its Carpentry/Construction Trade program in August 2021. This program is eligible for funding assistance through the Kansas Promise Act, Excel in CTE, and federal tuition assistance through the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act. The program will provide knowledge in key areas such as safety protocols, handling and care of the tools of the trade, and the basics of electricity, plumbing, HVAC, site layout, concrete, masonry and equipment. The college says Construction is a high-demand, fast-growing industry with a four percent statewide job growth reported in Kansas construction work.
Arkansas City, KSctnewsonline.com

Law Enforcement

• Carter Trippel, of Winfield, was cited and arrested for possession of depressant and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 300 block of Stevens Street. • Owen Suttles, of Winfield, and Aaron Sedam, of Arkansas City, were involved in an injury automobile vs. pedestrian accident in the 1700 block of Simpson Avenue.
Arkansas City, KSctnewsonline.com

Paper needs to even out content

They should have called the newspaper the Arkansas City Traveler and left out Winfield because that is what the paper tries to do every edition. Have you noticed most of the news stories and pictures are all about Ark City with a few Winfield stories thrown in there for good measure.
Arkansas City, KSctnewsonline.com

Sale of old school bulling back on burner

The Arkansas City school board will consider extending the purchase contract with Community Health Center in Cowley County for the Lincoln School building at 600 S. B Street. CHCCC hopes to acquire the facility and establish a low-cost health clinic, similar its Winfield location. The original sale agreement was for...
Arkansas City, KS1025theriver.com

Drivers Ed packets available

Arkansas City High School says 2021 Drivers Education application packets are now available in the Office. Enrollment opens May 11, 2021. Please do not turn applications in prior to this date. Applications will be accepted on a first come first serve basis beginning May 11th. The enrollment fee of $120.00 must be paid at the time the application is turned in. (Cash or check only)