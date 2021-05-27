Frank L. Oberlin Named Chief Lending Officer for Union State Bank
(Arkansas City, KS May 26, 2021) — Eric Kurtz, President and CEO of Union State Bank (“USB”), headquartered in Arkansas City, Kansas, has announced that Frank L. Oberlin has joined USB as Executive Vice President / Chief Lending Officer. In this position Oberlin will use his in-depth knowledge of enterprising, results-driven banking to provide expertise and oversight in all aspects of lending for Union State Bank clients. Oberlin will office at USB’s Winfield Main branch, located at 823 Main.www.1025theriver.com