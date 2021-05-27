newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Daily Deals (5-27-2021)

By Brad Linder
Liliputing
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are some of the day’s best deals. Asus ZenBook 13 UM325 w/OLED display/Ryzen 7 5700U/8GB/512GB for $846 – B&H. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9 14″ 4K laptop w/Core i7-1165G7/16GB/512Gb for $1200 – Newegg. Dell Inspiron 14 laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512FV for $530 – Dell. AWOW mini PC w/Celeron J4125/8GB/128GN for $207...

liliputing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daily Deals#True Wireless#Laptop Deals#Amazon Affiliate#Online Advertising#Newegg Dell Inspiron#Acer#Patreon#Ublock Origin#Amazon Beats Solo#B H Lenovo#Amazon Beats Studio3#Clip Coupon#Affiliate Links#Best Buy#Guide#Adobe Photoshop#16gb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Lenovo
News Break
Technology
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Asus
News Break
Dell
News Break
Laptops
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
Related
Computersanandtech.com

AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
Electronicsxda-developers

Apple is working on a new pair of wireless earbuds called Beats Studio Buds

Apple’s go-to wireless earbuds are part of the AirPods lineup, which is comprised of the regular AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and we even recently got full-fledged wireless headphones in the form of the AirPods Max. But AirPods are not Apple’s only audio venture. They also own the Beats brand, first founded by Dr. Dre, and have released many Apple-centric products since their 2014 acquisition. They often feature similar hardware to AirPods, including Apple’s W1 and H1 chipsets, and work pretty well on iOS devices as a result. New Beats true wireless earbuds, seemingly called Beats Studio Buds, are coming soon if images found in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas are anything to go by.
Electronicsiclarified.com

AirPods Max and Airpods Pro Do Not Support Apple Music Lossless

Apple's AirPods Max and AirPods Pro do not support Apple Music Lossless audio, reports T3. The company confirmed the lack of support following its announcement this morning. Apple has confirmed to T3 that this equipment, sadly, does not include AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. Both of Apple's elite headphone models only use the Bluetooth AAC codec when connected to an iPhone, which means they can't receive the full quality of the Apple Music 'Lossless' files, which will be encoded as ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) files.
Electronicsslickdeals.net

Bose Soundlink Mini II SE (Refurb) $109.65

Bose has Bose Soundlink Mini II Special Edition (USB-C charging) for $109.65. Shipping is free. If you purchase something through a post on our site, Slickdeals may get a small share of the sale. I had the original Mini many years ago... then bought the Mini II a couple of...
ElectronicsDC Rainmaker

Huge List of Spring 2021 Sports Tech Deals (US)

It’s that time of the year again, where we see a slate of sports tech deals out there. This typically happens each May, just ahead of Memorial Day in the US, and then carries through to Father’s Day. However, most of the 20% off deals with REI & Backcountry are only valid through Monday (May 31st).
Electronicsforthemommas.com

Macy’s: Dirt Devil Lightweight Bagless Vacuum ONLY $26.99 (Reg $55)

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Macy’s: Dirt Devil Lightweight Bagless Vacuum ONLY $26.99 (Reg $55) Macy’s has Dirt Devil Lightweight Bagless Vacuum for ONLY $26.99 (Reg $55) with free shipping on orders over $25. Simpli-Stik Lightweight Corded...
Electronicsnewsatw.com

Best Buy Memorial Day 2021 sale: Discounts on TVs, gaming and air fryers

Best Buy has some fantastic deals this Memorial Day weekend. Now through May 31, the retailer is offering deals on appliances, computer gear and electronics. Now’s the time if you’re looking to buy a major appliance or get deal on a TV. We’ve done the heavy lifting for you so that you don’t need to go through pages and pages of products to find a good deal — check out what we think are the best offers of Best Buy’s Memorial Day sales event below. As a reminder, prices and inventory are always “while supplies last,” but when we spot out-of-stock items, we’ll try to swap them with other deal offers.
Shoppingforthemommas.com

New Printable L’Oreal Coupons | Save Up To $6.00

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. There are new printable L’Oreal Coupons. These L’Oreal Coupons are good for saving up to $6.00 on L’oreal Elvive and Ever shampoo, conditioner & More. We have pre-clipped these L’oreal Coupons for you:
Electronicsslickdeals.net

(Flash Sale - Deal effective 5/30 only!) (50$ off) eufy Security by Anker Wireless Video Doorbell (Battery-Powered) with 2K HD, No Monthly Fee $149.99 + Free Shipping

$149.99 — Lowes [lowes.com] is offering $50 off eufy Security by Anker Wireless Video Doorbell 2K (Battery-Powered) for $149.99 (Today Only) 2.5x the Clarity: The built-in Sony 2K sensor and professional-grade lens allow you to view activity in picture-perfect resolution. See visitors in sharp detail as they approach your door.
Shoppingava360.com

Best Memorial Day Sales 2021: GameStop, Walmart, Amazon, And More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Memorial Day weekend is finally here, and to celebrate the US holiday, retailers have kicked off their annual Memorial Day sales with steep discounts on games, peripherals, and other accessories. Though some Memorial Day sales have been running for the past week, other stores launched their Memorial Day deals on Friday, and most will continue through the weekend, ending on Monday. For gamers, one of the biggest Memorial Day sales to check out is GameStop’s, which has brought a slew of discounts on games, collectibles, and PC peripherals. The Best Buy Memorial Day sale just kicked off as well, bringing steep discounts on LG OLED TVs, SSDs, and PC peripherals. You can also take advantage of Memorial Day deals at Walmart, Amazon, and more. We’ll be updating this story throughout the week as more sales start to go live, but for now, check out the best discounts floating around ahead of the upcoming holiday weekend.
Shoppingforthemommas.com

Best Buy: Insignia™ Single-Zone Induction Cooktop $29.99

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Best Buy: Insignia™ Single-Zone Induction Cooktop $29.99. Whether you need an extra range to prepare a full meal or just a cooktop in your dorm or RV, the Insignia single-zone induction cooktop lets you safely and efficiently prepare food for friends and family.
Electronicsforthemommas.com

Zulily: bObSweep Pet Robot Vacuum & Mop $179.99 (reg $660)

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Zulily: bObSweep Pet Robot Vacuum & Mop $179.99 (reg $660) Zulily has bObSweep Pet Robot Vacuum & Mop $179.99 (reg $660) with free shipping. Get yourself out of another hairy situation. bObsweep...
Shoppingnewsatw.com

Best Memorial Day deals at Walmart: Save $170 on TCL 4K TV, $70 on robot vacuum

From the kitchen to the backyard, there are plenty of discounts to be had at the Walmart Memorial Day sale. Get ready for summer with a new TV like this 43-inch 4K smart TV ($170 off) or add smart features to your existing TV with this tiny 4K-capable Roku player (only $34). Ditch your handheld vacuum and go cordless with this Eureka robotic vacuum ($70 off). This little guy comes with three different cleaning modes and is perfect for everyday sweeping.
Electronicsslickdeals.net

Wansview 1080P Wireless WiFi Home Surveillance Waterproof Camera with Night Vision, Works with Alexa -W4-2PACK @Amazon+Prime FS $42.99

Wansview via [amazon.com] Amazon has their Wansview Outdoor Security Camera, Wansview 1080P Wireless WiFi Home Surveillance Waterproof Camera with Night Vision, Motion Detection, Remote Access, Works with Alexa -W4-2PACK on sale for $42.99 when you follow the instructions below. Shipping is free. Instructions:. Clip the 25$ off coupon on the...