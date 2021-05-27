The Bigger Picture - Late-Age Breakouts Taking Center Stage
As astute fantasy managers, we are always scouting the next player ready to break out as he approaches his prime. Some phenoms like Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Rafael Devers don't bother waiting until they are of legal drinking age before they announce their arrival as a Major League star but they are clearly exceptions. A baseball player is considered to be prime age around 27. After that, it logically follows that a player would be past their prime once they are in their upper 20s. As someone who is slightly (well) past his prime, I take offense to that.