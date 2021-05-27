Cancel
Survey: Engineering inefficiency delays new product introductions

By Gina Roos
electronicproducts.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past five years, 43% of new electronic products have missed their initial launch dates, according to manufacturing optimization platform provider Instrumental’s first annual State of New Product Introduction (NPI) Survey of more than 100 leaders in electronics design, manufacturing, and engineering. Instrumental said this points to the industry’s failure to adapt to increasing product complexity, faster delivery timelines, and increased supply chain volatility.

www.electronicproducts.com
