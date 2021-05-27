Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a (slightly) cheaper premium tablet

By Brad Linder
Liliputing
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 line of Android tablets feature premium specs and premium price tags. First launched in 2020, they have list prices of $650 and up, which makes them some of the most expensive Android tablets on the market. Now, as expected, Samsung has introduced a new model...

liliputing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluetooth 5 0#Samsung Galaxy S7#Galaxy Tablets#Qualcomm Snapdragon#Shop#Patreon#Ublock Origin#Samsung Galaxy Tab S7#S7 Fe#Tablet#Android Tablets#Processor#Rear Camera#Feature#Storage#List Prices#Market#Lcd11 Inch#Company#Grams498 Grams575 Grams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Bluetooth
News Break
Amazon
Related
TechnologySamMobile

Another great Galaxy Tab S6 (Wi-Fi) discount is available only for today

The Galaxy Tab S6 was discounted a couple of times throughout the year, but limited-time deals come and go. Fortunately, any prospective buyers who might have missed these past opportunities now have another. Woot! — the Amazon-owned daily deals company — is now offering the Galaxy Tab S6 at a massive 32% discount.
Electronicsiclarified.com

AirPods Max and Airpods Pro Do Not Support Apple Music Lossless

Apple's AirPods Max and AirPods Pro do not support Apple Music Lossless audio, reports T3. The company confirmed the lack of support following its announcement this morning. Apple has confirmed to T3 that this equipment, sadly, does not include AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. Both of Apple's elite headphone models only use the Bluetooth AAC codec when connected to an iPhone, which means they can't receive the full quality of the Apple Music 'Lossless' files, which will be encoded as ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) files.
Computersanandtech.com

AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
Electronicsgizmochina.com

Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G gets a quiet launch in Germany: Snapdragon 750G, LCD , and 5G for €649

After weeks of waiting and multiple name changes, the device known as the Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite has now been quietly unveiled in Germany as the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G. Yes, Samsung is adopting the FE name for devices other than smartphones. The new tablet cuts some corners when compared to the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus and Galaxy Tab S7 but ends up being pricier than the vanilla Tab S7.
Technologygizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G receives Bluetooth SIG certification, product page goes live in France

A potential unveiling of a new Samsung Galaxy Tab in several markets may be imminent, going by the raft of certifications and new developments swirling around the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. While the device has been spotted on several certification sites, Samsung France has activated its website’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE support page. In addition, the device has received Bluetooth SIG certification, which indicates that it will come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity support.
TechnologySamMobile

Galaxy Tab S7 FE vs Galaxy Tab S7/S7+: Is it a flagship tablet killer?

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a lot to prove, given that it’s Samsung’s first-ever Fan Edition tablet. But the fact that it was inspired by the 2020 Galaxy Tab S7 series seems to have worked in its favor. These tablets have more things in common than some might expect, but it’s also fair to say that the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is missing a few premium features. After all, it wouldn’t have been an FE-branded device if this weren’t the case, though the differences here are a little more stark than they were between the flagship Galaxy S20 models and the Galaxy S20 FE.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

S21ultra camera issue and reboot

I'm having random restarts with the s21 ultra, seems the phone is having an error in the background and restarts to avoid freezing or something. I checked all the auto-restart options are off. The restarts really happen randomly, sometimes im watching a youtube video, sometimes chatting on whatsapp, and it happens almost once/twice a week.
TechnologySamMobile

Keep up with Galaxy Tab S7 FE specs via this colorful infographic

Samsung launched two new mid-range tablets yesterday, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE aims to bring most of the popular features from the Galaxy Tab S7+ at an affordable price, while the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite aims to be the default tablet for streaming videos.
Electronicspioneertable.com

Tablets by Samsung: S7 and S7+ are considered to be the best

It is not always possible to carry a large laptop or multiple devices with you. Sometimes you need to perform multiple tasks at the same time, and tablets is the best time device. For example, only a few minutes away from important business meetings. You will need to do some things, such as presentations, site research, data, etc.
ElectronicsSamMobile

Samsung’s first Fan Edition tablet is here with plenty of premium qualities!

Samsung’s first-ever FE-branded tablet didn’t have the smoothest launch, since a store page was listed prematurely in Germany days before it was supposed to. Said page was removed, leaving fans wondering when the tablet will go live, but now, the wait is over. Samsung officially launched the Galaxy Tab S7 FE moments ago, and this time, there’s no turning back.
TechnologySamMobile

Galaxy Tab S7 FE vs Tab S6: Can old hardware keep up with new software?

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is finally official, and it’s marking the launch of the company’s first-ever Fan Edition tablet. Is it a flagship tablet killer? Maybe not in the literal sense. By design, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE isn’t powerful enough to replace the Galaxy Tab S7 or the Galaxy Tab S7+, but comparing it with the Galaxy Tab S6 has yielded some unexpected results.
Technologypocketnow.com

Check out the keyboard covers for the upcoming Samsung FE tablet

Samsung is tipped to be prepping to launch another Galaxy Fan Edition (FE) device after introducing the FE variant with the Galaxy S20 in 2020. While we are waiting for the Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung could also give us a Galaxy Tab S7 FE. It could be the same device that popped up with the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite moniker and was later said to be named Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite. Now, renders of its cases have emerged online.
TechnologyANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

New Samsung Tab S7 Lite image renders surface online

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ has yet to be announced. Much has been said about the upcoming Android tablet but we’re still not sure about its final and official name. It may be also called as the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite or Galaxy Tab S7 XL. A number of image renders have already surfaced on the web including some videos. The phone was listed with a Snapdragon 750G chipset so it’s safe to assume it will offer 5G connectivity.
Recipesfood24.com

Partner content: Feel like a pro in the kitchen with byte-sized technology from the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Now that many of us are working remotely, it’s not unusual to see a laptop on a kitchen counter. As we try to balance work and home, technology becomes the bridge to keep up with deadlines and dinnertimes. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ were designed to make this connection a lot more satisfying. After all, if you’re going to have a screen in your kitchen, why not use Samsung’s largest Super AMOLED display to search recipes online, watch videos of new techniques and share your tasty results on social media – all from a crystal clear screen? The Galaxy Tab S7 was designed to bring productivity and connectivity together to make light work – of work. The time it saves, however, could be used to great effect in the kitchen. You can set it on a stand well away from water and flame while being able to see and watch everything you need. While you’re pondering the ways it can become your best sous chef, here are other great reasons you’ll want the Galaxy Tab S7 in your home.
Technologyesuperseller.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0”, Lightweight Android Tablet with Large Screen Feel, WiFi, Camera, Long-Lasting Battery, 64 GB…

Large screen feel. Lightweight form. Sleek and powerful, the new Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab A 8.0″ lets you browse, watch your favorite shows and movies, play games, and get things done on an Android tablet that’s light as air and comfortable when handheld. With a long-lasting battery and expandable memory, the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 inch is built to keep up with you. Battery power consumption depends on usage patterns and results may vary. For purchases made and activated between March 6, 2021 and April 5, 2022 at 11:59pm PST, new customers of YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, YouTube Red and Google Play Music only receive a 2-month free trial. Redeem in the YouTube application on eligible devices by 4/5/2022 2021. Form of payment required. $11.99/month after trial.