7 Useful Tips for Clearing CCBA/CBAP on Your First attempt

How To Launch A Successful Compliance Certification Online Training Course. Marketing an online training course is a challenge under the best of circumstances. Compliance certification online training courses can be even more tricky because corporate learners see them as an annoyance. However, non-compliance can cost organizations millions of dollars in penalties. You want to convince prospects at two levels. You want decision-makers to buy the compliance certification online training course so that you generate revenue. But you also want employees to take an active interest so that companies get the best ROI and keep investing in your compliance certification course catalog. It’s possible to set this tone from the start. Here’s how.