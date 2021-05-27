Cancel
7 Useful Tips for Clearing CCBA/CBAP on Your First attempt

By Abhishek Srivastava
legalreader.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttending training can help you to prepare faster and also in a streamlined manner. The Certified Business Analysis Professional, or CBAP, is one of the most recognized professional certifications for the Business Analysts. To achieve this certification, business analysts are required to have extensive experience (a minimum of 7500 hours), and pass CBAP exam conducted by The International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA). As per IIBA Certification Registry, as of July 2020 there are 10021 CBAP certified professionals and 1377 CCBA certified professionals.

www.legalreader.com
