newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Immigration Law and the Business World: Breaking It Down

By Ella Woodward
legalreader.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing thorough in your efforts will ensure you remain legally compliant in your expansion efforts, both in your home country and the country of relocation. The business world is a vast one and incorporates a wide range of policies and legislation. It can often appear overwhelming when wanting to ensure that you do not violate any rules and land yourself in trouble.

www.legalreader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Laws#Immigration Policies#Business Law#National Laws#Employment Law#Case Law#Uscis#Legal Action#Legislation#Foreign Workers#Country#Restrictions#Employers#Relocation#Taxes#Employment Based Permits#Specific Qualifications#Foreign Nationals#Employer Sponsorship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Immigration
Related
Immigration740thefan.com

South Dakota business groups call for immigration reforms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota’s most influential business groups are calling for Congress to take up immigration reform to protect immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children. The group, which included the state’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Retailers Association and Dairy Producers, cast an economic...
ImmigrationAmerican Thinker

Media hide the ugly realities of illegal immigration

For all its claims to being public spirited, the press is doing a remarkably execrable job of reporting the more relevant realities about illegal immigration, now that the U.S. border is open and a surge has followed. Start with the entry of criminals. The press likes to feature single moms...
Sioux Falls, SDwnax.com

SD Businesses Back Immigration Reform

South Dakotas largest business and ag groups are banding together to call on Congress to follow up on immigration reform and protect the “Dreamers”, children who were brought to the US at a young age. Kari Karst, President of BX Civil & Construction of Sioux Falls says they and many...
ImmigrationPosted by
Axios

Biden administration to expedite immigration cases of undocumented families

The Justice and Homeland Security departments on Friday announced plans to fast-track cases of families arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border in immigration court. The state of play: Families that are stopped at the border beginning Friday will be placed in a "dedicated docket" process, aimed at expediting proceedings to determine whether they can remain in the U.S. These cases are known for getting backlogged and taking years to reach a conclusion.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Hill

Biden aims to speed review for families seeking asylum in US

The Biden administration announced Friday it would seek to fast-track the asylum cases of the few families allowed to remain in the U.S. after crossing the border. It’s a move advocates fear will speed deportation while limiting due process for the minority not booted under a Trump-era policy allowing for swift expulsion due to covid.
Immigrationbbcgossip.com

Biden Aims to Rebuild and Expand Legal Immigration

WASHINGTON — If President Biden gets his way, it will soon be far easier to immigrate to the United States. There will be shorter, simpler forms and applicants will have to jump through fewer security hoops. Foreigners will have better opportunities to join their families and more chances to secure work visas.
U.S. PoliticsAugusta Free Press

Morgan Griffith: What I saw at the southern border

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Some things have to be seen to be believed. I found that to be the case during my recent visit to the southern border with other Members of Congress to investigate the disastrous results of President Biden’s policies. On his first day...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Sidney Powell says Trump 'can simply be reinstated'

Attorney Sidney Powell, who is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for spreading allegedly defamatory claims about the 2020 election, insisted on Saturday former President Donald Trump could "simply be reinstated" as president and fill the rest of President Joe Biden's term. Powell's remarks were made at a right-wing conference...
U.S. Politicsthepopnews.com

US Blocks Seafood from Chinese Fleet Labor Abuse

United States proposed an impediment on fish imports from the whole fleet of a Chinese based seafood organization on Friday. The authorities asserted that individuals had to work in very poor, slave-like conditions. Which also had brought about the death of many Indonesian anglers a year ago. Customs and Border...
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

Federal Marijuana Reform Requires Bipartisan Compromise, Former GOP Congressional Staffer Says (Op-Ed)

“We should think of cannabis reform as a process rather than a moment. It will take years to get right. But Democrats and Republicans need to trust the federal government can get it right while respecting the rights of states.” By Brendan Belair, former House Judiciary Committee Republican staff director In the spring of 2012, I sat in a room with House Republican leadership as they debated how to approach gay marriage. At that point, same-sex marriage was legal in several conservative states. Members respected the rights of states to act, and some advocated for legislation recognizing the state and federal divide, but no consensus was reached. Although everyone recognized federal legalization was inevitable, inertia prevented a unified Republican approach. Fast forward three years to 2015 when the Supreme Court legalized gay marriage, with Democrats claiming victory. Republicans were largely silent. In the following election cycle, the issue was absent from Republican presidential politics. The politics of gay marriage moved slowly, until they didn’t. Cannabis now sits in a similar position. The 2020 election cycle saw conservative states like Arizona and South Dakota vote to fully legalize cannabis. Thirsty-six states have now legalized medical marijuana in direct conflict with the federal ban contained in the Controlled Substances Act. Like gay marriage, the states and public momentum are outpacing Republican congressional politics. While in the 116th Congress, Republicans did support thoughtful legislation like the SAFE Banking Act and the STATES Act. This Congress, Republicans must take a step further. Both pieces of legislation provided a safe harbor for states that legalized cannabis in direct contradiction to federal ban, but neither legislative proposal did anything to facilitate interstate commerce, and in providing a “safe harbor” would invite costly and likely numerous legal challenges. Rather than tinker around the edges of an outdated…
Labor Issuesqatar-tribune.com

US bans seafood from China’s Dalian over ‘forced labour’

The US government has imposed an import ban on seafood from the fishing fleet of the Chinese Dalian Fishing Company on suspicion of forced labour. US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued an order against the import of the company’s seafood products “based on information that reasonably indicates the use of forced labour in the entity’s fishing operations,” it said in a statement.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Handcuffing ICE and the Border Patrol, Biden’s imposed de-facto open-borders policy

President Joe Biden is putting ICE on … ice. Combined with his other moves, it’s worse than mere open borders. Yes, he’s resisting calls from leftist radicals to scrap Immigration and Customs Enforcement altogether. Yet he’s “placed deportation officers on a leash so tight that some say their work is being functionally abolished,” reports the Washington Post.
Point Roberts, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

U.S.-Canada border rules ‘likely to change’ June 22, but no official word yet

Although there has been no official announcement yet, it appears some momentum is building to at least partially reopening the U.S.-Canada border next month. Citing an unnamed source, the All Point Bulletin newspaper in Point Roberts posted an article on Tuesday, May 25, that the U.S. intends to open its side of the land border without restrictions on Tuesday, June 22.