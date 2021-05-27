Cancel
Buffalo, NY

HSBC exiting most U.S. retail banking, in latest strategic shift

By Matt Glynn
Buffalo News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHSBC will get out of most of its U.S. retail banking business, the latest turn of events for a financial institution that once dominated Buffalo banking. The bank's change in strategy for the U.S. market also raises questions about its long-term plans for its customer service and operations workforce concentrated in the region.

