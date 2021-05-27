newsbreak-logo
Thursday reissuing debut LP ‘Waiting’

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in February, Velocity Records relaunched after a hiatus, in partership with Equal Vision Records. Among the bands who signed on for the relaunch was Thursday, who promised to "reissue deep cuts & release a pair of special live albums." Here's one of those deep cuts: they've announced the long-anticipated reissue of their debut album, 1999's Waiting. It's available on vinyl (in a bunch of different variants) and on streaming services, and you can hear it below.

