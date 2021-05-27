Draymond Green Reacts To The NBA Incidents With Fans
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green thinks it’s about time NBA fans are held accountable for what they do or say during games. The NBA Playoffs went an unfortunate direction Wednesday night, thanks to two individual fans. It all began during Game 2 of the Sixers–Wizards series. As Russell Westbrook limped into the tunnel after suffering a sprained ankle, a Philly fan above the tunnel poured popcorn on his head. Then, during Game 2 of the Knicks–Hawks series, a New York fan was seen spitting on Atlanta star Trae Young.thespun.com