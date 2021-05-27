Draymond Green Reacts To The NBA Incidents With Fans

Before getting into this week’s mailbag, a moment to fully appreciate the back-and-forth race for the scoring title between Stephen Curry and Bradley Beal. Heading into Saturday night’s games, Curry held a slight lead — 31.6 points per game to Beal’s 31.1. On the East coast, Beal scored 50 in the Wizards’ overtime win over the Pacers to push his scoring average to 31.4. Later that night, Curry needed 22 points in order to maintain his margin. He responded by scoring 24… in the first quarter. Curry ended up with 49 to move three-tenths of a point to maintain the same space between himself and Beal.