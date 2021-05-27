newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Draymond Green Reacts To The NBA Incidents With Fans

By Alek Arend
Posted by 
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green thinks it’s about time NBA fans are held accountable for what they do or say during games. The NBA Playoffs went an unfortunate direction Wednesday night, thanks to two individual fans. It all began during Game 2 of the Sixers–Wizards series. As Russell Westbrook limped into the tunnel after suffering a sprained ankle, a Philly fan above the tunnel poured popcorn on his head. Then, during Game 2 of the Knicks–Hawks series, a New York fan was seen spitting on Atlanta star Trae Young.

thespun.com
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
142K+
Followers
29K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Trae Young
Person
Draymond Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The Knicks#Sixers#The Nba Playoffs#Wizards Series#Hawks Series#Sports Games#Atlanta#Star#Money23green#Philly#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
News Break
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAEast Bay Times

Warriors mailbag: Steph Curry vs. Bradley Beal and James Wiseman’s development

Before getting into this week’s mailbag, a moment to fully appreciate the back-and-forth race for the scoring title between Stephen Curry and Bradley Beal. Heading into Saturday night’s games, Curry held a slight lead — 31.6 points per game to Beal’s 31.1. On the East coast, Beal scored 50 in the Wizards’ overtime win over the Pacers to push his scoring average to 31.4. Later that night, Curry needed 22 points in order to maintain his margin. He responded by scoring 24… in the first quarter. Curry ended up with 49 to move three-tenths of a point to maintain the same space between himself and Beal.
NBAMaxim

Converse and Draymond Green Unveil G4 'Hyper Swarm' Sneaker

Draymond Green fans who've been eyeing Golden State Warriors star's signature Converse kicks on the court this past season can now cop a pair for themselves. Officially dubbed the Converse G4 "Hyper Swarm" PE (Player's Edition), the special-edition sneaks feature an upper dipped in University Gold with black contrast detailing on the sockliner, midsole and Converse Star Chevron for pop.
NBAinputmag.com

Converse made a ‘queen bee’ basketball shoe for NBA player Draymond Green

While Steph Curry is the team’s superstar, anyone who watches the Golden State Warriors play can see that Draymond Green controls the pulse of the team. Even when his stats don’t show it, Green is Dubs’ on-court leader, particularly on defense. You could say he’s the queen bee — which is the idea Converse is running with for Green’s first collaborative sneaker.
NBAYardbarker

NBA Fans React After Lakers Fail To Avoid Play-In Tournament

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis both still working their way back from injury, having to fight through a play-in tournament isn't necessarily a great situation. While nobody is expecting L.A. to miss out on the playoffs, they'll have to play at least one more game to get there, essentially shortening the amount of time and rest the players have before postseason play begins.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

CJ McCollum Calls LeBron James ‘Actor of the Year’ After Foul by Draymond Green

LeBron James will undoubtedly end his NBA career one day as one of the greatest players in league history. But he also has something of a reputation when it comes to flopping and exaggerating contact. Just take Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum's word for it after James was fouled by Draymond Green late in the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' 103-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Wednesday's play-in tournament game: The play in question happened with just more than tw...
NBANBC Sports

Draymond makes NBA history with this crazy unique stat

Stop comparing other players to Draymond Green. Just stop it. That means no more comparisons to other players in the NBA. The same goes with college players and draft prospects. There's only one Draymond, simple as that. Green made NBA history this season, that proves that exact point. The Warriors'...
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Blazers stars suggest they want Draymond Green in Portland

The Warriors' season came to an end with a tough loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, and a pair of rival stars didn't waste much time recruiting one of Golden State's key players. Trail Blazers standouts Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum expressed support for Draymond Green after the...
NBAwarriorscentral.com

LeBron James was ‘seeing three rims’ on game-winning shot after Draymond Green ‘poked’ him in eye

LeBron James was seeing red — and multiple hoops. With a minute left in regulation time, James hit a miraculous 3-pointer from distance to give the Lakers a 103-100 advantage, and subsequently the win in the NBA play-in tournament over the Warriors. It wasn't all easy, though: Warriors forward Draymond Green poked James in the eye in the fourth quarter, making for LeBron's 3-ball a lot more difficult.
NBAlandonbuford.com

Draymond Green Is The DPOY, “Put Respect On His Name,” Says Steph Curry

It has been four seasons since Draymond Green was crowned the Defensive Player of the Year in 2017. Green earlier this year claimed that he’s the NBA’s best defender ever on the “Dubs Talk” podcast. “I think I’m the best defender to ever play this game,” Green said. “One-hundred percent,...
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Warriors look to reward Draymond Green, Steph Curry with playoff berth

If the consistent brilliance of Curry and forward Draymond Green has highlighted anything for the Warriors, it's that they owe those two 30-somethings the biggest of stages. A season-ending loss to the Grizzlies in the play-in tournament Friday night at Chase Center would be a disservice to a pair of elder statesmen who have done all they could to keep Golden State nationally relevant.