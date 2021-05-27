Cancel
Dollar General sales fall; on track to open 1,050 stores

By Marianne Wilson
chainstoreage.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDollar General reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and sales as stimulus checks gave a boost to revenue. The discounter executed more than 800 real estate projects (260 new stores, 543 remodels and 33 relocations) during the quarter, including store openings in its new PopShelf and larger-footprint Dollar General formats. The retailer...

