Edgerton, WI - Robert "Bob" Tews, 85, of rural Edgerton, WI, died at home on May 13, 2021 of pancreatic cancer. Born March 24, 1936 to Fred and Cora Tews of Cedarburg, WI, Bob spent his formative years in Cedarburg, and graduated from Cedarburg High School in 1954. He went on to earn BS and MS degrees from UW Stout in Menomonie, WI. Teaching became his passion and vocation. He taught in the automotive industry and at multiple high schools in the Chicago land area. He started the automotive program at Kennedy King College, a part of the Chicago City Colleges, where he taught for 26 years. Bob married ShirleyLou Hollerud on June 14 1958 in Minneapolis, MN. They were married 62 years and 11 months, and raised 3 children together, living in Brooklyn Center, MN, Fond du Lac, WI, Hinsdale, IL and along the banks of the Rock River near Edgerton. Traveling was their shared interest, and Norway became their preferred destination, spending months at a time traveling throughout the country. Bob volunteered many hours to the Edgerton Outreach and the Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville. He served on the boards of both organizations and was a member of the "Grumpys" at the Gardens. Bob loved to fix things and always had multiple projects that he was working on. He loved to laugh, and was always available when someone needed help or advice.