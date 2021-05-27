Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedarburg, WI

Robert "Bob" Tews

Janesville Gazette
 12 days ago

Edgerton, WI - Robert "Bob" Tews, 85, of rural Edgerton, WI, died at home on May 13, 2021 of pancreatic cancer. Born March 24, 1936 to Fred and Cora Tews of Cedarburg, WI, Bob spent his formative years in Cedarburg, and graduated from Cedarburg High School in 1954. He went on to earn BS and MS degrees from UW Stout in Menomonie, WI. Teaching became his passion and vocation. He taught in the automotive industry and at multiple high schools in the Chicago land area. He started the automotive program at Kennedy King College, a part of the Chicago City Colleges, where he taught for 26 years. Bob married ShirleyLou Hollerud on June 14 1958 in Minneapolis, MN. They were married 62 years and 11 months, and raised 3 children together, living in Brooklyn Center, MN, Fond du Lac, WI, Hinsdale, IL and along the banks of the Rock River near Edgerton. Traveling was their shared interest, and Norway became their preferred destination, spending months at a time traveling throughout the country. Bob volunteered many hours to the Edgerton Outreach and the Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville. He served on the boards of both organizations and was a member of the "Grumpys" at the Gardens. Bob loved to fix things and always had multiple projects that he was working on. He loved to laugh, and was always available when someone needed help or advice.

www.gazettextra.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Janesville, WI
City
Edgerton, WI
City
Cedarburg, WI
City
Norway, WI
Janesville, WI
Obituaries
City
Brooklyn, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago#Cedarburg High School#Bs#Ms#Uw Stout#Kennedy King College#The Chicago City Colleges#Tribute Store#Brooklyn Center#Heartland Hospice#Andrew#Burton#Minneapolis#Hinsdale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Janesville, WIJanesville Gazette

Anniversary: Edward and Sheryl Inman, May 17

Edward and Sheryl Inman of Avalon will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary with a planned trip out West this summer. Inman and the former Sheryl Patnoe were married May 17, 1986, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Janesville. Ed is owner/operator of Spring Creek Farms, and Sheryl is employed...
Beloit, WIwclo.com

Learning trails planned for Janesville and Beloit

Outdoor fun and learning are being combined in two local communities in the form of Born Learning Trails. Beloit Director of Strategic Communications Sarah Loch says the trails will have a number of interactive signs to inspire learning. Trails are planned for Beloit in Riverside, Summit, and Turtle Creek parks. A similar trail is planned for Bond Park in Janesville. United Way Blackhawk Region is working with ABC Supply, Ecolab, and Alliant Energy to sponsor the builds.
Janesville, WIPosted by
The Janesville Gazette

Black flies plague Janesville residents

They’re like tiny vampires. They bite you and drink your blood, which gives them the energy to produce offspring. Janesville residents have reported being attacked by the tiny insects in recent weeks. UW-Madison insect expert P.J. Liesch said from the description, they’re most likely black flies. “I noticed them because...