Janesville, WI

Jack Lee "Three Fingered Jack" Oberley

Janesville Gazette
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 19, 1932 - May 4, 2021. Clermont, FL - Jack Lee Oberley, 88, passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones in Clermont, FL on May 4, 2021. Jack was born May 19th, 1932 in Westfield, IL. He lived his life with meaning and shared his time with his wife, Sue Walls (Oberley)(Dec. 2002), and his daughters, Dana Miller and Karen Oberley. Jack was a car transporter in Janesville, WI with JACTO, and was a member of the United States Marine Corps until his honorable discharge in San Francisco, CA in 1954. He had a love for fishing, hunting, and boating in Northern Wisconsin. His sarcastic spirit could light any room and his humor, love, and kindness will be forever missed.

