Carlos Alberto Cruz Portillo
Janesville, WI - Carlos Alberto Cruz Portillo, age 27, of Janesville, WI passed away on May 20, 2021. Carlos was born on February 22, 1994, in Comayagua, Honduras. He attended the school Jose Cecilio Del Valle in Comayagua. He came to Milton, WI at the age of eight where he attended Milton schools and that is where he learned to speak English. He graduated from Janesville Parker High School in 2013. Carlos was employed by B&G Foods in Stoughton, WI.