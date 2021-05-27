Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Janesville, WI

Carlos Alberto Cruz Portillo

Janesville Gazette
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanesville, WI - Carlos Alberto Cruz Portillo, age 27, of Janesville, WI passed away on May 20, 2021. Carlos was born on February 22, 1994, in Comayagua, Honduras. He attended the school Jose Cecilio Del Valle in Comayagua. He came to Milton, WI at the age of eight where he attended Milton schools and that is where he learned to speak English. He graduated from Janesville Parker High School in 2013. Carlos was employed by B&G Foods in Stoughton, WI.

www.gazettextra.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, WI
City
Beloit, WI
City
Janesville, WI
City
Stoughton, WI
State
Florida State
Janesville, WI
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Parker
Person
Bill Evans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honduras#Uncle Nancy#B G Foods#Honduran#Tribute Store#Lloyd#Co#Father#Comayagua#Mother#Colorado Springs#Denver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Wisconsin StateDaily Tribune

Verso sells Duluth mill, continues talks to sell mill in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Verso announced Monday it completed the sale of its Duluth mill as of Thursday, selling to ST Paper 1. ST Paper & Tissue is a paper mill company operating in the United States. Its two mills are minority owned tissue mills in Oconto Falls and Isle of Wight, Virginia, that produce bath tissue, paper towels and napkins.
Janesville, WIJanesville Gazette

Anniversary: Edward and Sheryl Inman, May 17

Edward and Sheryl Inman of Avalon will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary with a planned trip out West this summer. Inman and the former Sheryl Patnoe were married May 17, 1986, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Janesville. Ed is owner/operator of Spring Creek Farms, and Sheryl is employed...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Y-105FM

Owl Lands On Wisconsin Man’s Neck After Crashing Into His Car

Here's one you don't see every day: An owl flew into a man's car over in Wisconsin and ended up landing on his neck!. I'm not sure who was more surprised in this story out of Winnebago County over in my home state of Wisconsin-- the guy driving the car, or the owl who flew into the moving car and ended up landing on the guy's neck!
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

Chris Kroeze to perform at Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

CHIPPEWA FALLS – Chris Kroeze and his band will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday as part of SpringFest at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. Kroeze, of Barron, who was a runner-up on "The Voice," is known for songs such as "Tie A Knot," “Summer Song” and “Same Ole,” and his latest album is "We All Sing Along." Evan Pingel will open for Kroeze.
Wisconsin Statecwbradio.com

Wisconsin Woman Arrested for 2nd OUI

A Wisconsin woman was arrested for her 2nd OUI Saturday morning with children in the vehicle. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, they received a call from a father asking for a check on his children. He stated his 12-year-old daughter was texting him about adults using drugs in the vehicle they were in.
Walworth County, WIwgtd.org

Plane Crashes into Trees in Walworth County; 3 Riders Uninjured

(WGTD)---A dare-devil rescue was performed by firefighters from southern Wisconsin after a small plane crashed into treetops in the Kettle Moraine State Forest near Whitewater Saturday evening. The three men inside--uninjured--were hung up in the wreckage for hours until they could be lowered to the ground in a harness. The...
Janesville, WIFireEngineering.com

Janesville (WI) House Fire Causes Estimated $100,000

The Janesville Gazette, Wis. May 15—JANESVILLE — A house fire on Wilson Avenue in Janesville early Saturday morning caused an estimated $100,000 in damage, according to the Janesville Fire Department. A man and two children are getting help from the American Red Cross after the fire to the single-story home...
Janesville, WIChannel 3000

Janesville porch fire leads to $100K in damages

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A porch fire in Janesville caused an estimated $100,000 in damages early Saturday morning. Officials were sent to 411 Wilson Avenue at 3:38 a.m. for a report of a residential fire on the porch. Crews arrived and found a fully involved porch with “significant” fire extending into the house and to a vehicle parked nearby.
Janesville, WIPosted by
The Janesville Gazette

Black flies plague Janesville residents

They’re like tiny vampires. They bite you and drink your blood, which gives them the energy to produce offspring. Janesville residents have reported being attacked by the tiny insects in recent weeks. UW-Madison insect expert P.J. Liesch said from the description, they’re most likely black flies. “I noticed them because...
Beloit, WIwglr.com

3 hospitalized following shooting in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. — Three people have been injured after a shooting in Beloit on Thursday. Rock County dispatch said it received a call at 5:14 p.m. regarding a shots fired incident on the 1300 block of Nelson Avenue. Beloit police said all three victims have been taken to a hospital....
Rock County, WIwclo.com

Attorney representing former Rock Haven employees speaks out

The Fitchburg attorney representing nearly a dozen former Rock Haven Nursing Home employees who were laid off after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine is speaking out. Michael Anderson says the $500,000 notice of claim he’s filed is just a precursor to an actual lawsuit. Anderson says he’s hoping Rock...