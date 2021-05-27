Cancel
Cowley County, KS

Construction forum set for June

Are you a local construction trades business owner? Do you struggle to find employees? Would you like to learn about opportunities to hire interns or receive continuing education? If you answered yes to any of these questions, this is the dinner meeting for you. Come learn of how a partnership with Cowley College can help answers your needs. Cowley College has announced a construction trades forum, with Cowley College Workforce and Community Education and Sumner County Economic Development. The forum is on June 16th at 6pm, at the Sumner County Economic Development Office in Wellington. You should RSVP by June 11th to [email protected].

